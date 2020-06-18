Ben Shephard posts stunning snap of wife Annie

TV's Ben Shephard has given followers a rare glimpse into his everyday life with his wife.

The Good Morning Britain host took to Instagram as he posed alongside Annie, who looked incredible without a scrap of make-up.

Ahead of Wednesday's football return, the 45-year-old presenter shared the picture of himself with his wife on a walk in the park.

He wrote: "Early evening Pre-kick-off promenade with my hairdresser .

"Who's not happy with my selfies apparently she's not got make-up on....I didn't like to say I hadn't noticed!!

"Anyway back in time for the footy which has cheered her up no end."

Ben shared a rare glimpse of his wife (Credit: Splash)

Ben grinned at the camera for the snap, while Annie pulled a face behind him.

And it didn't take long for followers to comment on her natural beauty, with one writing: "She does not need make-up on."

Read more: Ben Shephard leaves GMB fans blushing with shock 'Bake Off level innuendo'

Another said: "She's lucky enough to not need any make-up....wish I looked that good without it!"

A third added: "Definitely doesn't need make-up."

Ben and Susanna discussed the selfie on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Ben's cheeky comment

During today's GMB, Susanna Reid quizzed Ben about the selfie prior to the football kick-off.

Susanna said: "This was interesting, because you posted a selfie despite the fact that Annie said 'Please don't post the selfie', but the reason she said that is because she's not wearing any make-up."

Read more: Where is Piers Morgan? Here's why he's not on GMB today

Ben cheekily commented: "Minging."

The host later backtracked on his comment before going on to discuss their football date night, saying: "It was just one of the most wonderful moments, because we're sitting there, football is on and things felt like they were getting back to normal, it felt like quite a big step towards that."

Ben and Annie's relationship

Ben and Annie tied the knot in 2004 and now have two sons together, Jack and Sam.

The presenter previously opened up on his "awful" proposal on GMB, saying: "I really screwed up. I eventually did propose to her in Paris."

"We went to Paris for the weekend. She knew I was going to propose, I had a ring and all that sort of stuff.

"I'd been doing a lot of early shifts on GMTV at the time. It was Saturday, we went out in the afternoon. I said, 'Let's have a little sleep before we go out to dinner'.

"Went back [had] the afternoon nap, because I was so tired and then just didn't wake up, so woke up about three in the morning."

Susanna asked if he popped the question then, "all groggy and stinky" from his nap but Ben said: "No, I had to do it the next day and it was so pressurised. It was awful. Ugh, it was dreadful."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.