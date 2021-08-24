Ben Shephard has shared a gushing message about his wife Annie during a family staycation.
The Good Morning Britain host, 46, has been married for 17 years after tying the knot in 2004.
Taking to social media today (August 24), Ben was labelled a “lucky man” as he shared a snap of Annie to his profile.
Ben Shephard shares touching message about his wife Annie
The photo showed Anne candidly posing during their trip to Salcombe in Devon.
Ben’s wife wore a green sweater for the shot, which gave a glimpse of the sea in the background.
Alongside the shot, Ben added: “She may look great in a wet suit and hard helmet coasteering – but she scrubs up ok out of the water too!
“Mrs S may not have had her @fortnums flask but the @salcombegin was on tap!”
The photo came days after Ben shared a snap of Annie while coasteering.
Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “That’s what you call a natural beauty.”
A second wrote: “Gorgeous wife. Lucky man.”
Meanwhile, Andi Peters joked: “Still can’t believe she said yes!”
Kate Thornton said: “You’re a lucky man – she’s beautiful inside and out.”
Ben and his family are currently on a summer break in South Devon.
Earlier this week, the star posted a snap of himself as he enjoyed a glass of wine overlooking the sea.
Ben wrote: “Wonderful week away with the fam and friends, over too soon but certainly crammed tons in. Now just need a holiday to get over it!!”
During their marriage, Ben and Annie have welcomed two children together.
They share sons Sam, 15, and Jack, 13.
Speaking about his wife, Ben previously shared: “We met at university and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.
“She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow, still putting up with me to this day.”
