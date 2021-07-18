GMB star Ben Shephard has given fans an injury update, revealing when he hopes to be back on ITV.

The breakfast TV presenter and Tipping Point host, 46, suffered a painful leg injury while playing football.

He was forced to undergo surgery earlier this month after rupturing his ACL in his right leg.

Ben also suffered a tear to his meniscus, the cartilage that helps cushion between the thighbone and shinbone.

Ben Shephard has not been on Good Morning Britain following his nasty accident (Credit: GMB YouTube)

What did Ben Shephard say in his injury update?

Ben shared a short clip with his 474,000 Instagram followers yesterday (Saturday July 17).

He thanked fans for their well wishes and support, explaining the different forms of therapy he is making use of.

Read more: Tipping Point host Ben Shephard’s apology to parents after making ‘life a lot harder’ as a teen

These include his Physiolab kit which helps ease his pain by circulating ice-cold water over his leg.

It also performs as a compressor to help reduce the swelling in his knee joint.

Ben’s ‘in agony’

The telly fave also admitted his physiotherapy sessions have left him feeling sore.

However, he believes he is seeing improvements in building back to being able to extend and flex his leg.

We’re getting there, I think.

Ben said: “It’s agony at times, as anyone who’s been through this will know.

“But a necessary evil. We’re taking it slowly. But we’re getting there, I think.”

The Tipping Point star had good news for fans (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

When will Ben Shephard be back on GMB?

Ben has been unable to make it into the Good Morning Britain studio as he recovers from his horrific accident.

But he also had positive news for fans who have missed seeing him on the box.

Read more: Ben Shephard is facing a ‘very slow, long rehab’, he tells fans from his hospital bed

He revealed: “I’m back at work on Monday, so I’ll be joining Susanna behind the desk and as long as I’ve got my leg up… I should be ok.

“Hopefully you’ll join us. But really, thank you for all of those amazing messages.”

He added in the post’s caption: “I just need to remember to set my alarm clock.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

Several famous faces were among those to comment on his post and send their best.

Andi Peters wrote: “You’re like a recovering international athlete! Shall I pop round with ice cream?”

Gaby Roslin added: “Sending you so much love my darling.”

And Rav Wilding remarked: “Rest up, but not too much! Physio is the key with ACL. Fix up soon!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.