Ben Ofoedu admits ‘police are involved’ following Vanessa Feltz split as he issues warning

Ben Ofoedu has revealed that he’s contacted the police after being harassed by a stalker online.

Furthermore, this news comes just weeks after his split from Vanessa Feltz after 16 years together.

Taking to his Instagram story, the 50-year-old told fans that he was being harassed after the stalker had contacted his followers.

The star revealed that a stalker has been harassing him (Credit: Instagram)

Ben Ofoedu reveals ‘police are involved’

Ben said: “People are asking me if I am ok. I’m definitely ok. No problem at all. It’s a girl who I think is contacting some of my followers and spreading stuff, this and that. Just beware.

“She doesn’t go under her real name so she’ll contact you from a troll account and she’s just a troll basically and she’s been bothering me for months and stuff like that.”

He added: “So much so that the Metropolitan police are involved. So if you get any dodgy messages from anyone, it’s her.”

Vanessa Feltz and Ben Ofoedu split after 16 years together (Credit: Splash News)

Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz split

Ben’s cheating was the cause of him and Vanessa’s split in February.

Furthermore, he told the Mirror: “I’m sorry for all the pain caused to Vanessa, to her family, to mine. We had an amazing 16 years. It wasn’t perfect, but it was amazing. I truly love her. She’s the love of my life.”

He added: “I cheated because I was insecure. The girl said things like, ‘You’re such a great guy, I don’t know why you’re not married. Who wouldn’t want to marry you?’

“That coupled with alcohol was a recipe for disaster. It was a volatile situation. That’s why that happened.”

Additionally, Vanessa also admitted that the heartbreak hasn’t been easy.

However, she added that she felt her heart was “starting to knit together already”.

Read More: Vanessa Feltz gives surprising love life update despite still being ‘engulfed in sadness and disappointment’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.