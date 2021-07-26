Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shocked the world after rekindling their romance – 17 years on from their heavily publicised break-up.

The pair first sparked speculation in May following the singer’s split with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

However, Jennifer took their romance public for the first time this weekend with a loved-up snap.

But how can the couple make it work this time around? Or should their romance be kept firmly in 2003?

Here, Entertainment Daily speaks to relationship expert, Tina Wilson, to find out how the couple can avoid splitting AGAIN.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reunited after 17 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the expert say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

The pair, who first dated 19 years ago, called off their wedding and announced their split in early 2004.

But while it may not have worked back then, Tina insists it’s all about timing.

The expert, who is the founder of Wingman app, told ED!: “Timing is one of the most important things in any relationship.

It’s going to be a very different relationship this time around.

“The key is finding the right person at the right time in order for a relationship to work well. You can be with the perfect person, at the wrong time and it simply won’t work.

“It’s key to remember that throughout our lives we will want different things from a relationship and what you wanted 10 years ago, isn’t what you are looking for today.”

Tina continued: “With a decade passed since Jennifer and Ben were together the first time around, it’s going to be a very different relationship this time around.

“Fundamentally they are the same people, but what they’ve both experienced during this 10 years will absolutely change the lens of their coupledom.”

And it appears the pair have a lot more in common than they did all those years ago.

Tina explained: “With any relationship, there is no one perfect rule.

“But what is interesting about Jennifer and Ben is that they are both in a position in their lives where they could want the very same things, and what split them apart the first time, could be the very essence to a successful relationship.

“The pair may not want a serious relationship, they may not want to jump into a 24/7 couple, and as long as they are on the same page, it’s perfect. Perhaps they want the friendship and reassurance of knowing someone’s good and bad so that they move forward on an honest foot.”

Jennifer and Ben sparked romance speculation back in May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What should Jennifer and Ben work on?

So, what does advice does Tina suggest to ensure the couple don’t end up splitting for the reasons they did before?

She said: “Communication is absolutely necessary – being open and honest with each other, and themselves is key.

“With the gift of hindsight the couple could actually avoid much of what split them up first time around. If the pair want to make it work, they know what they shouldn’t do.”

Plus, there’s also the added element of children.

In 2008, Jennifer welcomed twins, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, Ben and former wife Jennifer Garner share three kids – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

The couple announced their first split in early 2004 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it should help give them a more relaxed approach nowadays.

Tina concluded: “Their relationship this time around isn’t just about them, they are parents with others to consider so will have a more relaxed attitude.”

She added: “Our failures can help us not to sweat the small stuff.

“After having several relationships each over the past 10 years, they are going to see things to appreciate that they have with each other, that they might have taken for granted the first time around.”

