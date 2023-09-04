Becky Watts’ mum slams killer Shauna Hoare as ‘pure evil’ as she’s released from prison after eight years: ‘Shouldn’t be allowed out’

Becky Watts’ mother has slammed her killer, Shauna Hoare after the 29-year-old was released from prison after eight years.

Hoare was jailed back in 2015 after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Becky Watts was murdered in 2015 (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

Who is Becky Watts’ killer Shauna Hoare?

Back in 2015, Becky Watts, a 16-year-old girl from Bristol, was murdered by her stepbrother and his girlfriend.

On February 19, 2015, Becky was suffocated in her bedroom by her stepbrother, Nathan Matthews, and his girlfriend, Hoare, in a “sexually motivated” kidnap plot. She was then put in the back of Matthews’ car.

On March 3, 2015, Becky’s dismembered remains were found. Matthews and Hoare were then arrested with murder.

Their trial began in October 2015. Then, in November 2015, Matthews was convicted of murder, whilst Hoare was convicted of manslaughter. Matthews was then sentenced to a minimum term of 33 years in prison. Meanwhile, Hoare was sentenced to 17 years.

Becky Watts killer Shauna Hoare released from prison after eight years

However, last Friday (September 1), Hoare was released from prison on licence halfway through her sentence.

Hoare, who had been at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, was taken to a probation hotel in Berkshire. In pictures obtained by The Sun over the weekend, Hoare was seen the for the first time out in public since her release.

Now, Becky’s mother, Tanya, has hit out at the 29-year-old, branding her “pure evil”.

Hoare was released from prison on licence on Friday (Credit: Avon and Somerset Police)

Becky’s mum hits out at Hoare

Speaking to the publication, Tanya said: “Shauna Hoare is pure evil. She shouldn’t be allowed out at all. I don’t want her to sneak out of prison under the radar. People should know Hoare is back out on the streets.”

She also then branded Hoare “manipulative”. She then said that she should have had life in prison.

A source then alleged to The Sun that Hoare has shown “not one bit of remorse” while in prison.

“Shauna arrived at the hostel on Friday morning. She’s been out shopping and enjoys a ciggie in the garden,” the source said.

“She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world and has been telling everyone how thrilled she is to be out. She’s also been boasting her licensing conditions are pretty soft,” they then added.

Read more: Jill Dando’s brother hopes new Netflix series Who Killed Jill Dando will bring her killer ’to justice’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.