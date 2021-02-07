Another ‘Beast from the East’ could batter the UK this afternoon and into next week as Storm Darcy arrives.

Reports claim that it could bring up to 20cm of snow in some parts of the country.

Subsequently, the Met Office has issued several weather warnings for London and the south of England.

However, most if not all of the UK will get a taste of the chilly conditions swept in by strong easterly winds from the Ukraine and the Black Sea.

What’s happening with Storm Darcy and the UK weather this weekend?

The Met Office warns that the storm – which has been dubbed Storm Darcy – will sweep in today (February 7).

It warns of severe disruption in the southeast, with heavy snowfall possible in Kent and the North Downs.

On its website, the Met Office says that “heavy snow is likely to bring widespread travel disruption”.

It also says: “Cold air emanating from Russia and Eastern Europe will move across the UK over the coming days, bringing significant snow accumulations to parts of Eastern England and Scotland.”

Weather warnings are in place until Wednesday (Credit: Met Office)

How long will the storm last?

The yellow and amber weather warnings are also in place for Monday and Tuesday.

These warnings are for snow and ice on the eastern half of the UK from Saturday through to Wednesday.

Areas likely to be affected by Storm Darcy throughout Sunday are eastern parts of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and Kent.

According to Sky News, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “The UK is in for a notably cold and snowy period over the next week, with very cold air in place over the whole of the UK by Sunday.

Is Storm Darcy the new Beast from the East? (Credit: Pexels)

What did the Met Office say?

He continued: “Showers will see snow accumulating across eastern areas.

“Within the Amber warning area, more widespread snow is expected and we could see 5-10 cm of snow quite widely, with a chance that a few places could see 20 cm or more.

“With such severe weather around it’s important to keep up to date with the latest forecast.”

The original Beast from the East occurred in February 2018.

