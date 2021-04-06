Bear Grylls has shared his heartbreak after one of his crew members died.

The British adventurer, 46, is known for getting out into the wild and surviving against all conditions.

But the news that his friend and crew member Joshua Valentine affected him deeply.

Bear revealed his heartbreak (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Bear Grylls say about his friend?

Bear took to Instagram to pay tribute to Joshua, who died aged 37 in a motorcycle accident.

He told his 3.9million followers: “This last week has been really hard for many of our team, coming to terms with the truly tragic loss of one of our core safety crew.

“@joshua.s.valentine was killed in an accident that has shook us all.

“He was one of those genuine one in a million [people].

“Strong as a lion, dependable, kind to everyone, humble, super skilled, and loyal to the end.”

What else did he say?

He continued: “Josh was one of our founding instructors at our @beargryllssurvivalacademy and went on to help run a lot of the mountain safety for our crew on so many of our American @natgeotv Running Wild adventures.

“A true friend to many. He will never be forgotten.

His example of how to live, will be with us forever. We are all heartbroken.

“#RIP my friend – forever in our hearts. @ross_bowyer @stani_greenway @megan_hine @yomp.”

Joshua was a key member of Bear’s team (Credit: Channel 4)

What was Joshua’s final post?

Joshua’s final Instagram post – in November 2020 – turned out to be extra poignant.

He said: “No matter how strong you try to be, you will inevitably fall.

“More often than not, I find that the when the strong do fall, the often fall the hardest and the furthest.

“Pay close attention in these moments. Not to those who secretly wish to see you fall, so as to rejoice in your suffering.

“Everything can change in an instant, without warning or apology, and in the majority of these instances our only choice will be how we react.”

