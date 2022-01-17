BBC’s Deborah James walks for first time in days amid cancer battle

BBC presenter Deborah James has provided an update amid her battle with cancer.

The You, Me and the Big C podcast host was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016.

Taking to her Instagram this weekend, Deborah told her followers that she’s undergone four operations this week.

She shared a video of herself walking through a hospital corridor, saying this is the first time she’s been able to do so in nine days.

Deborah James gives cancer update

Alongside the video, Deborah wrote: “Today I walked – it’s the first time in 9 days I’ve been able to try.

“It’s never been so hard to muster the strength and conviction to do so. I’ve had 4 operations this week (with more to come), am beyond shattered with a very weak body.”

However, Deborah said somehow her body is “still ploughing on”.

Deborah said she’s walking for the first time in nine days (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “The nurses and doctors are being incredible – I’ve cried on pretty much everyone that pops their head around the door!

“I’m making progress, it’s slow, but steady. I’m still being monitored very closely.

“No idea what the next plan is – it’s just taking things bit by bit.”

Deborah told her followers that the plan is “really to try to get me better”.

Deborah keeps her followers updated (Credit: ITV)

What else did Deborah say?

She added: “My drains are to do with my bile duct – which they finally stented (well we are in the middle of that process), and acities, which I’ve had 10 litres drained already hence why I’m don’t look pregnant anymore!

“Thanks for all your wonderful messages. They have blown me away.

“I’m not in a position to respond but I very much appreciate the kindness.”

Her followers were quick to comment their support to Deborah.

One person said: “You are absolutely incredible Deb. Just full on amazing. Sending lots of love and strength.”

Another commented: “You are a total warrior. Sending love.”

A third added: “I have no words for the inspiration you provide all of us.”

A fourth wrote: “You still look beautiful. What an amazing woman. Sending you love and healing.”

