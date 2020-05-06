The One Show is proving a letdown during lockdown for some viewers

BBC's The One Show has come under fire from viewers who have branded it "embarrassingly naff" and claimed they switch over when they hear its intro music.

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 5), the programme featured guests including The Last Leg hosts Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe and author Gyles Brandreth.

Some BBC viewers have branded The One Show "embarrassingly naff" (Credit: BBC)

Read more: The One Show viewers in hysterics as Dame Judi Dench describes accidentally flashing pal on Skype

The A Word actor Christopher Eccleston was also on, and later in the show he reduced host Alex Jones to tears by performing a moving poem about the NHS.

But despite the emotive segments about the battle against coronavirus, much of which compared the pandemic to Britain's struggles in World War One and Two, viewers have called The One Show "cringe" and asked for it to be demoted to a midnight TV schedule slot.

Actor Christopher Eccleston read out a moving poem during last night's episode (Credit: BBC)

One said: "It's cringe but even more cringe now #TheOneShow."

Another wrote: "Put us out of our misery and just pull the plug on this programme. It's dire, and embarrassingly NAFF. Or if you won't, why not record it and transmit it just after midnight? It's way past its sell-by date anyway... #TheOneShow."

A third tweeted sarcastically: "#TheOneShow, worthy of every single penny of the TV licence tax...#BBC #Absolutepileof[bleep]."

Trite, banal nonsense.

Someone else said: "Had enough! I'm up to here with so called celebs and all goody goody adverts. I'd rather watch Sound of Music on loop. Stir crazy setting in!#TheOneShow."

"This show has an important function," a fifth said on Twitter. "The music is always a good reminder that @channel4news is starting. #TheOneShow."

"Trite, banal nonsense #TheOneShow," tweeted another.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

It’s cringe but even more cringe now #TheOneShow — Debbie Tutin (@DebbieTutin) May 5, 2020

Put us out of our misery and just pull the plug on this programme. It’s dire, and embarrassingly NAFF,or if you won’t why not record it and transmit it just after midnight . It’s way past it’s sell by date anyway........#TheOneShow — Grumpy1948 (@Glyndwr1906) May 5, 2020

Had enough! I'm up to here with so called celebs and all goody goody adverts. I'd rather watch sound of music on loop. Stir crazy setting in!#TheOneShow — Sgt. Pepper (@SgtPepp38885672) May 5, 2020

This show has an important function. The music is always a good reminder that @channel4news is starting. #TheOneShow — Windy Miller (@stephen7837) May 5, 2020

But some viewers clearly see value in The One Show.

Christopher Eccleston's performance of the NHS tribtue poem, Our Heroes, reduced many to tears.

Host Gethin Jones explained: "It was written by Matt Kelly, a fellow Salford lad. [He] was inspired to write it after hearing the challenges his partner faced working as a district nurse."

Gethin Jones has been co-presenting with long-standing host Alex Jones (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Michelle Keegan leaves The One Show's Alex Jones in stitches with accidental innuendo

Chris then read the poem out as the show aired clips of NHS workers in PPE and Brits taking to the streets for the weekly Clap For Carers applause.

He finished: "So let's line the streets and remember our debt. We love you, our heroes. Lest we forget."

When the camera cut back to hosts Alex and Gethin on the sofas, Alex had to wipe tears from her eyes as she said: "Thank you so much, Chris. Very, very touching indeed, wasn't it? I bet I'm not the only one!"

What do you think of The One Show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.