BBC slammed for using the N-word during report about racist attack on nurse

BBC viewers have slammed the broadcaster after a reporter used the N-word during a report about a racist incident.

Fiona Lamdin used the word on Wednesday (July 29) morning, during a BBC News segment about racist abuse in Bristol.

BBC News reporter Fiona Lamdin used the N-word during a report on racism (Credit: BBC)

What happened with the BBC report containing the N-word?

Shown on air just after 10.30am, the segment saw Fiona discuss an incident in which two men drove a car into a black NHS worker, before running off and hurling vile language at the victim.

The BBC reporter issued a warning to viewers before the word was used.

She said on the programme: "Just to warn you, you are about to hear highly offensive language.

"Because as the man ran away they hurled racial abuse, calling him a [bleep]."

It sparked a huge backlash on social media.

One viewer said: "Doesn't matter which way you cut it, Fiona Lamdin should not have said the N-word on TV. What was she thinking? There was no need for her to say it, bleeped or not, whether at 10.30am or any time. Lamdin and her editors - up to senior BBC News management - must take responsibility."

How was that a necessary part of the segment?

Another said: "Erm what the [bleep] was BBC thinking? Why would they think using the N-word was OK? How was that a necessary part of the segment? I am 100 per cent sure they would not have said [bleep], if that's what the story was about."

Doesn't matter which way you cut it, Fiona Lamdin should not have said the n-word on TV. What was she thinking? There was no need for her to say it, bleeped or not, whether at 10.30am or any time. Lamdin & her editors - up to senior BBC News management - must take responsibility — Matthew Teller (@matthewteller) July 29, 2020

'Unacceptable'

A third tweeted: "The fact we've all said 'the N-word' and everyone automatically knows what we mean, means there was absolutely no reason for the BBC to say it.

"Refuse to show Wiley's Twitter, but can air unjustified racist language that will inevitably make it easier for others to use. Sure."

Someone else put: "How on earth does the BBC think that it's acceptable to broadcast a journalist saying the N-word? Incredible that they thought about it enough to give a warning, rather than decide not to say it."

The fact we’ve all said ‘the N-word’ and everyone automatically knows what we mean, means there was absolutely no reason for the BBC to say it. Refuse to show Wiley’s twitter, but can air unjustified racist language that will inevitably make it easier for others to use. Sure. — emalemxo • BLM ✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿 (@emalemxo) July 29, 2020

How on earth does the BBC think that it's acceptable to broadcast a journalist saying the N-word? Incredible that they thought about it enough to give a warning, rather than decide not to say it. — Saskia Neibig (@saskianeibig) July 29, 2020

