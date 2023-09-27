BBC logo outside TV studios
BBC star quits in online rant as he hits out at ‘cruel and unfair’ treatment

His followers offered their support

By Rebecca Carter

BBC star Ray Clark has quit his Radio Essex show after a furious online rant.

Ray insisted he’s ‘taking control’ after hearing a year ago that changes would affect his BBC shows. He said that final dates have since “been moved and changed with little notice”.

However, Ray claimed there’s “still no certainty about final dates”. Therefore, he has taken matters into his own hands.

Ray Clark quits BBC

Sharing an on-air photo, Ray told his followers on X – formerly known as Twitter: “I heard a year ago that changes would affect my BBC shows. Since, final dates have been moved and been changed with little notice.

“Still with no certainty about final dates, I am taking control.”

In a follow-up message, Ray said: “Just to clarify, no, of course I don’t want to give up a successful & popular regional #BBC show, but to be told ‘you finish in January, no March, no June, no perhaps October’ is cruel & unfair.

“So, I’ve decided I’ll finish 8th October. Thank you for listening. See you on Caroline.”

BBC radio star Ray Clark
Ray Clark said he’s taken matters into his own hands (Credit: BBC)

Ray confirmed he will remain on Radio Caroline, which is the former offshore ‘pirate’, now a licenced UK broadcaster.

Still with no certainty about final dates, I am taking control.

In another message posted to his X account, Ray added: “28,000 people seem to be interested, not in me, but in the situation surrounding future plans for BBC Local Radio – what does that say about the plans?”

His followers have offered their support in the replies section. One person said: “Respect to you for taking control of a truly soul destroying situation. I sympathise Ray. All the best on Caroline.”

Ray replied: “That’s sweet.”

What have listeners said?

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “One of the finest broadcasters we have, and I’ve had the privilege to work with, best of luck Ray looking forward to hearing you on Caroline.”

Ray replied: “How kind.”

Read more: David Walliams ‘suing Britain’s Got Talent bosses’ following ‘axe’ over offensive leaked comments

Another follower added: “Sorry to hear this news Ray but fully understand why you can’t allow the uncertainty to continue. Will miss your show, the perfect soundtrack to Sunday evening.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

