All the celebrities sending support to Huw Edwards as he’s identified as ‘BBC presenter’

The wife of Huw Edwards revealed that he is the BBC presenter at the centre of the alleged explicit picture scandal.

Since the BBC presenter was named, a number of stars have come forward to send him their support. Here’s a list of who…

The presenter showed his support (Credit: ITV)

Dan Walker

Dan Walker wrote on Twitter: “This is an awful situation & will come as a big shock to many. Huw Edwards is clearly not in a good place at the moment and this must be terrible for his family.

“I just hope that whoever needs help – on all sides of this – gets the time, space & support they need to heal.”

The presenter spoke out (Credit: TalkTV)

Piers Morgan

Piers spoke about Huw during his show on TalkTV last night. “He’s authoritative and above all, he’s always been trusted. By all accounts, the audiences love him. I know him personally, he’s always been a very stand-up guy,” he said.

“But today’s news that he is the presenter behind the BBC’s sex picture scandal comes as a huge shock to everyone who knows him, maybe to his family, certainly to millions of people who are used to watching him on the news each night,” he then continued.

He later said: “He is now in a very serious situation. He probably feels like he’s losing everything.”

The journalist shared his thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Alistair Campbell

Alistair Campbell posted: “Like virtually everyone else, I know absolutely nothing about the events that have led to the statement by Huw Edwards’ wife.

“But I do know that he is a superb broadcaster. I know too that he has a long history of depression. He and I have spoken about it often, including in an interview for Men’s Health UK shortly before the Queen’s death which he covered so brilliantly.

“Precisely because he is both well known and well liked he is the perfect target for those who would undermine and indeed would like to destroy the BBC. Nobody should help them.

“The police having said no action to be taken, whatever he did or did not do is a matter for him and his family, and for the BBC. The obsession with this story has been a further sign of a media that has frankly become weird.

“But I hope – almost certainly in vain – that Huw and his family are given the privacy they need and to which they are entitled. And the same goes for all others involved in this story. I hope he is getting good care and wish it was available to all who struggle with their mental health.”

India took to Twitter (Credit: ITV)

India Willoughby

Presenter India Willoughby wrote: “The Sun have questions to answer – not Huw Edwards. I hope the various Tory ministers who’ve been quick to demand explanations from school teachers about trans cat kids will now do the same to Rupert Murdoch.

“I won’t hold my breath.”

David Baddiel hit out at the tabloids (Credit: ITV)

David Baddiel

Comedian David Baddiel said: “The thing about the Huw Edwards story – beyond the conversation about it being a distraction to political news – is for years the tabloids printed gossip about famous people’s private lives with no comeback about harm or discussion about public interest.”

“That time is over. Good,” he then said. Later, he followed up his tweet, saying: “Obviously I’m not suggesting it’s the last time the tabloids will ever do this. But they can no longer do it, as they used to, without compunction.”

Jon Sopel shared his thoughts (Credit: LBC / YouTube)

Jon Sopel

BBC presenter Jon Sopel described the scandal as “shocking”. “This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life,” he tweeted.

“That doesn’t feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect. They really need to. I wish ⁦@thehuwedwards well,” he then added.

Krishnan shared his thoughts (Credit: Channel 4)

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan said: “I don’t know about you but if there is no serious criminality, abuse of power or corruption the private lives of public figures are of no concern to me.”

