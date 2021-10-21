Deborah James speaks about cancer battle on Lorraine
BBC presenter Deborah James gives update after being rushed to hospital amid cancer battle

She thanked fans for their "lovely" messages

By Julia Etherington

BBC presenter Deborah James has given fans an update on her health after she was rushed to hospital just days after celebrating her latest chemo success.

The You, Me and the Big C podcast host posted on her Instagram Stories this week to let fans know.

“Had to go to A&E, was spiking 40 degree temperatures and was so dehydrated from not being able to keep anything in me!” she shared.

How is Deborah James now?

Doctors got mum-of-two Deborah’s temperature under control by pumping her with IV antibiotics for eight hours.

Deborah later updated fans.

Deborah James latest: Lorraine sends love to Bowel Babe
Deborah James updated her followers (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She wrote: “My bowel just isn’t playing ball, but doctors are running lots of tests to try to understand what’s causing the issues.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages.”

What’s the background of Deborah’s journey?

Deborah has been living with stage four bowel cancer since she was diagnosed in December 2016.

Deborah James latest: Lorraine sends love to Bowel Babe
Deborah James latest: Lorraine sends love to Bowel Babe (Credit: ITV)

The former teacher turned campaigner was told early on that she might not live beyond five years.

In January 2020, doctors declared Deborah cancer free.

In my head I’ve gone to hell and back.

But it returned, leaving her facing more surgery.

Last November, she had an operation on her 17th tumour.

Deborah James updates fans on hospital stay
Deborah shared a photo from her hospital bed (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Earlier this summer, she developed an aggressive new tumour near her liver that had wrapped itself around her bile duct – requiring a life-saving stay in hospital.

What was Deborah recently celebrating?

Inspirational Deborah shared positive news with fans last week.

She wrote: “MY CHEMO IS WORKING! Words, I wanted to hear, but didn’t allow myself to think might happen.

“I think I’ve been preparing for the worst actually. I have to say waiting for these scan results has been incredibly hard. In my head I’ve gone to hell and back.”

Hundreds of thousands of followers are sharing Sarah’s journey through her socials, podcast and books.

Her latest venture was the Science Museum’s Cancer Revolution exhibition.

She spent 18 months on the event but it was sadly the night she was rushed to hospital, so she missed it.

However, Deborah was able to pre-record a video that was shown to guests in her absence.

