8 questions the BBC investigation into the TV presenter who ‘paid teenager for explicit images’ must answer

The BBC has been rocked by a fresh scandal this week, with a “high profile” presenter having been accused of paying a teenager for explicit images.

The presenter has since been suspended by the BBC as he is investigated. However, their identity has yet to be revealed.

Here are eight important questions that the BBC investigation must now answer as the investigation continues.

1. Was the star investigated immediately when the first allegation was made in May? How?

According to the mother, she complained to the BBC about the presenter back in May.

However, in June the BBC presenter allegedly paid their child a sum of £1,000. This suggested to the mother that the BBC hadn’t spoken to the presenter. The BBC investigation now needs to confirm whether they did speak to the presenter when the allegations were first made two months ago.

2. Was he immediately questioned? If not, then when?

The alleged £1,000 implied to the mother that the BBC hadn’t questioned the presenter when the accusation was first made in May.

After The Sun broke the story over the weekend, the BBC announced that the presenter had been suspended and investigations were underway. If the presenter wasn’t questioned immediately – why?

The BBC has suspended the presenter (Credit: Splash)

3. Was the family immediately contacted?

The family has alleged “no-one from the BBC rang them for a proper interview after the initial complaint” back in May. It has yet to be confirmed whether they have contacted the family since the story broke.

4. Have there been other related complaints against the BBC presenter?

The identity of the presenter hasn’t been confirmed, therefore it’s unclear as to whether there are any other related complaints against them. No story has broken since (as of yet) about the presenter.

All that is known of the presenter is that they are male, a “household name”, and on a six-figure salary, according to The Sun.

5. What has been the process between the first allegation in May and the allegations coming to light in the press on July 7?

According to the mother’s interview with The Sun, the family first complained to the BBC in May. However, they claim that “no-one from the BBC” rang them after the complaint.

The mother then alleged that the presenter paid the alleged recipient £1,000 in June – some weeks on from the complaint.

The story about the presenter was then broken by The Sun on Friday, July 7. Following the breaking of the story, the BBC suspended the presenter and launched an investigation. They are believed to be speaking to the police today (Monday, July 10).

The BBC have a lot of questions to answer (Credit: CoverImages.com)

6. Did the star make the acquaintance of the person through work or in a professional capacity?

This is another question that must be answered by the BBC investigation. As of yet, there is no public information on how the person and the presenter met.

7. Did the BBC presenter contact the person from work, or during working hours?

Again, information on when the presenter would contact the person has yet to be released. The BBC investigation must answer this.

8. Did the presenter use a mobile or laptop or WiFi paid for or subsidised by licence fee payers?

A key question that needs a proper answer from the BBC. At the time of writing, no information to answer this question has been released.

Read more: Nicky Campbell details ’distressing weekend’ after being falsely named as BBC presenter who paid for explicit pictures

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.