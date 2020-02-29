BBC hit with complaints' over the coverage of Caroline Flack's death

The BBC has received 'more than 100 complaints' after it gave 'too much coverage' to Caroline Flack's tragic death.

The TV presenter, 40, tragically passed away on Saturday February 15 (2020), and the news received thousands of moving and poignant reactions from Caroline's celebrity friends, her family and fans from around the world.

But some felt that BBC News covered the story too much.

Industry regulator Ofcom's website says that viewers complained because they ‘felt there was too much news coverage of the death of TV presenter, Caroline Flack’.

It's reported that up to 100 complaints were received.

A BBC spokesperson told Metro: "We believe this was a considerable and newsworthy story, given Caroline Flack’s notable career in the media industry, and the circumstances leading up to her tragic and sudden death.

"We recognise that not everyone will agree with the decisions taken by our news editors, but would stress other major stories were also given prominence including Storm Dennis and coronavirus."

The news that complaints were made against the BBC comes hours after the former Love Island host's assault case was officially closed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Caroline was due to stand trial after she was arrested for assault during an altercation with her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and was said to be 'terrified' at what would be revealed during the trial.

The CPS confirmed it had closed the case after Caroline's death certificate was presented to Highbury Magistrates’ Court in North London.

"Court proceedings against Caroline Flack came to an official end on February 25," a spokesperson told The Sun newspaper.

"By law we had to give formal evidence to the clerk of the court that the defendant was deceased. We had to provide a death certificate as a record that the defendant was deceased.

"Despite media coverage of Caroline’s death and public comments made by her family about her death we needed to make this a formality to close the case. It is a formality that had to be be done and now has been."

The tributes have continued to pour in for Caroline.

Last year's Love Island winner, Amber Gill, this week has donated her profits from her fashion edit with brand Miss Pap to a mental health charity.

The 22-year-old said all profits will be donated to Mind charity in honour of Caroline.

