George Alagiah speaking to camera wearing a suit
News

BBC newsreader George Alagiah’s final tweet reveals heartbreaking regret

The BBC News anchor died yesterday

By Nancy Brown

BBC newsreader George Alagiah shared a heartbreaking regret in the final tweet he composed just three months before his death.

George, who was 67, died yesterday (July 24) from bowel cancer. His BBC colleague and friend Sophie Raworth paid an emotional tribute last night.

She shared that his last wish was to return to the newsroom to bid colleagues and viewers a farewell live on air. Sadly, she said, he never got to do that.

George Alagiah speaking to camera wearing a suit
BBC newsreader George Alagiah shared a heartbreaking regret in his final tweet (Credit: YouTube)

BBC newsreader George Alagiah sent heartbreaking final tweet

Back in early May, George composed what was to sadly become his final tweet.

After being diagnosed with bower cancer in 2014, George dedicated the rest of his life to raising awareness of the disease in a bid to help others.

Taking to Twitter on May 1, he shared details of an NHS campaign to promote bowel cancer screening kits. The tile featured a picture of George and the words: “The bowel cancer screening kit is a simple, free and easy way to take care of your health.”

In the caption, he shared a heartbreaking regret. George posted: “I wish I’d had access to one of these kits when I was diagnosed nine years ago.”

Exactly 12 weeks later, George’s death from bowel cancer was announced.

The post has now become a place for fans of George to share their grief and condolences.

One said: “Rest in peace Sir. I never met you, except through the TV screen but you always exuded kindness and empathy. My condolences to your friends and family.” Another added: “Bless you George, you will be sorely missed by all of us. Sending love and best wishes to all your family and friends.”

At the time of George’s tweet his followers commented that the kit was a “life-saver”. Earlier today, another commented: “Sending strength to your family and thanking them for allowing you to share your cancer journey. You have given a lot of stage 4 bowel cancer patients hope by sharing your story for over nine years. What an achievement. God bless.”

Read more: Naga Munchetty in tears as she learns of George Alagiah’s death live on air

YouTube video player

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your condolences.

Related Topics

Cancer Deaths George Alagiah Twitter

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash both on Loose Women
Stacey Solomon fans left shocked as she shares emotional news with Joe Swash
Kate Middleton and Prince William
William and Kate ‘gave up dream for sake of George, Charlotte and Louis’
Stephen looking sinister in Corrie publicity pic next to show logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
6 theories on who Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid’s next victim will be
Mark Labbett and his girlfriend smiling
Mark Labbett’s girlfriend issues major relationship update: ‘It’s been a whirlwind’
Olly Murs being interviewed on Lorraine
Olly Murs drops baby bombshell days after marrying wife Amelia Tank
Paul O'Grady on This Morning and his husband Andre smiling at event
Paul O’Grady’s loving gesture to husband André before his death: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’