BBC newsreader George Alagiah’s final tweet reveals heartbreaking regret

BBC newsreader George Alagiah shared a heartbreaking regret in the final tweet he composed just three months before his death.

George, who was 67, died yesterday (July 24) from bowel cancer. His BBC colleague and friend Sophie Raworth paid an emotional tribute last night.

She shared that his last wish was to return to the newsroom to bid colleagues and viewers a farewell live on air. Sadly, she said, he never got to do that.

Back in early May, George composed what was to sadly become his final tweet.

After being diagnosed with bower cancer in 2014, George dedicated the rest of his life to raising awareness of the disease in a bid to help others.

Taking to Twitter on May 1, he shared details of an NHS campaign to promote bowel cancer screening kits. The tile featured a picture of George and the words: “The bowel cancer screening kit is a simple, free and easy way to take care of your health.”

In the caption, he shared a heartbreaking regret. George posted: “I wish I’d had access to one of these kits when I was diagnosed nine years ago.”

Exactly 12 weeks later, George’s death from bowel cancer was announced.

I wish I’d had access to one of these kits when I was diagnosed nine years ago. pic.twitter.com/xSg5qKgks4 — George Alagiah (@BBCAlagiah) May 1, 2023

The post has now become a place for fans of George to share their grief and condolences.

One said: “Rest in peace Sir. I never met you, except through the TV screen but you always exuded kindness and empathy. My condolences to your friends and family.” Another added: “Bless you George, you will be sorely missed by all of us. Sending love and best wishes to all your family and friends.”

At the time of George’s tweet his followers commented that the kit was a “life-saver”. Earlier today, another commented: “Sending strength to your family and thanking them for allowing you to share your cancer journey. You have given a lot of stage 4 bowel cancer patients hope by sharing your story for over nine years. What an achievement. God bless.”

