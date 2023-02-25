BBC presenter ‘disappointed’ and ‘surprised’ after his show is axed early

In the latest BBC news, a veteran presenter has hit out at bosses admitting he is “disappointed” and “surprised” after his show was axed early.

A favourite with listeners, Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce has been on the airwaves for nearly 50 years.

However, the 72-year-old, who has appeared on the BBC station since 1984, announced he was leaving the mid-morning weekday slot earlier this year.

And now, Ken has hit out at BBC bosses claiming he has been axed early from the job.

Ken has been on the BBC station since 1984 (Credit: YouTube)

BBC news: Ken Bruce ‘axed early’ from radio show

According to Ken, he intended to fulfil his contract at Radio 2 – which was due to expire at the end of March.

However, the dad-of-six has claimed the BBC have axed him early and “want me to leave,” paving the way for his replacement Vernon Kay.

Taking to Twitter, Ken penned: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday.

“I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March. But the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead! — Ken Bruce (@RealKenBruce) February 24, 2023

Ken Bruce ‘disappointed’ by BBC

Ken also opened up about his upcoming exit with MailOnline, admitting he was “disappointed” by the BBC’s decision.

“I was called in at 12.30 and told that my final show would be a week today and wasn’t given any real reason that I understood.

“I’m a little surprised and disappointed.”

An industry insider also alleged that the BBC’s “very ungracious” move shows “zero respect” for the DJ and everything he’s done for them.

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

“Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break. We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Vernon Kay shocks fans with huge back tattoo (Credit: ITV)

Vernon replaces Ken

It comes following the news yesterday that Vernon Kay would be replacing Ken on the radio show.

Vernon said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2. And what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.”

The Bolton native is married to Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly. He has presented an array of shows including Channel 4’s T4 and ITV’s Family Fortunes and This Morning.

