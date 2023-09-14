BBC star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35 as her family pays heartbreaking tribute

BBC star Maddy Anholt has sadly died at the age of 35 just a year after welcoming a daughter.

Maddy, who has appeared on ITV’s This Morning as a guest, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer last year. It came shortly after welcoming her daughter Opal.

According to her website, Maddy has appeared in sitcoms for BBC Three, BBC One, ITV and Channel 4. She has also starred in her own comedy for BBC Radio 4.

She appeared in BBC Three’s Jerk and ITV2’s The Emily Atack Show, according to IMDb.

BBC star Maddy Anholt dies aged 35

Writing on a GoFundMe page, Maddy’s family said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35.

“You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben. She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.

“In her short life, Maddy accomplished so much. She was a marathon-runner, author, speaker, actor and Ambassador for Women’s Aid.”

They also said she published her debut book in 2022 and her first fiction, which will publish soon. Meanwhile, they went on: “As an actor, she appeared in sitcoms for the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, while as a speaker she led numerous masterclasses, including for the Guardian.”

Family pay tribute

They continued: “We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have upheld us with their love and prayers during this difficult time. As well as the countless nurses, doctors and the NHS as a whole. Who treated her with unfailing dignity and compassion. In particular we would like to thank the magnificent team at Seaton Hospice at Home, who are the embodiment of empathy, professionalism and love.

“We ask you not to send flowers. But if you feel moved to make a small donation, this fundraiser has been set up to provide for Maddy’s one-year-old daughter, Opal.

“Alternatively, you might consider a contribution to Maddy’s favourite charity, Women’s Aid. Maddy was a powerful advocate for women’s rights.”

Her family added that on publication of her debut book, Maddy became an Ambassador for Women’s Aid.

They concluded: “Wherever you are, please join us at 6pm BST on Saturday 16th September, to light a candle. Pray, meditate and hold our precious Maddy in your hearts as she returns to the stars.”

