BBC issues statement as viewers complain about their missing BBC Breakfast local news bulletins

Viewers of BBC Breakfast may have noticed that the local news bulletins have been missing from the show of late.

The local newsrooms segment usually airs just before 6.30am but has not been on the schedule since the daily programme returned from a short break for the Olympics.

Hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin have not been handing over to their regional counterparts – and viewers are now curious as to why.

BBC regional news host Sonia Jessop (Credit: BBC)

Why have the local news segments disappeared from BBC Breakfast?

Fans of the breakfast news slot have taken to Twitter to challenge the producers on where the bulletins disappeared to.

Now the BBC has explained that the regional news teams have experienced problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff shortages have hit the shows hard and as a consequence, they have had to be pulled from the air.

A statement from the BBC said: “As in many workplaces, we’re experiencing staffing issues caused by Covid.

“The 6.30pm regional news programmes are by far our most-watched bulletins so maintaining them is our key priority. We’ll return to normal as soon as possible.”

BBC Breakfast hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin (Credit: BBC)

This means that for now, the evening slot has become a priority for the broadcaster, with a hold on the morning update until further notice.

But, the good news is that not all locations around the UK are affected by the issues being encountered.

While England is without their bulletins, viewers of BBC Breakfast, in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales still have their regional news segments.

When will the bulletins be back?

While the rules have changed on self-isolation following the “pingdemic” since August 16, the BBC is still struggling to fulfil its output staffing requirements.

They do admit they’re doing their very best to get the shows back on-air as soon as possible.

However, a definite date is yet to be announced for the return.

That means for now viewers will have to settle for the evening bulletins and hope that the staffing issues are resolved soon.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!