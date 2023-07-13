BBC urging concerned staff to come forward amongst employee complaint about Huw Edwards

The BBC is urging concerned staff to come forward following employee complaints about Huw Edwards.

On Wednesday evening (July 12), Edwards was named as the presenter at the centre of the alleged explicit images scandal. His wife said her husband has been “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is now “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

Many allegations have emerged in recent days. Edwards was named as the presenter who had been suspended for allegedly paying £35,000 to a teenager in exchange for sexually explicit images.

Now another allegation has come out as a BBC employee claims they were contacted on social media by the star.

According to Newsnight, the person said the alleged messages left them uncomfortable and feeling awkward. The staff member reportedly said: “There is a power dynamic that makes this inappropriate.”

Another BBC employee claimed that Edwards had also sent them a private message on social media that commented on their appearance. The employee said it gave them a “cold shudder”.

In adition, someone who used to work at the corporation claimed they received late-night messages from the newsreader. However, they had never met him.

According to Newsnight, two of the three complainants felt they couldn’t report the allegations to BBC managers. Now, the BBC has spoken out.

A BBC spokesperson told Sky News: “We are communicating with staff and will continue to do so. We always treat the concerns of staff with care, and would always urge any staff members to speak to us if they have any concerns.

“We have clear processes for making complaints within the organisation, including whistleblowing procedures should someone wish to do so anonymously.”

Huw Edwards’ wife statement

It comes after Edwards’ wife issued a statement on Wednesday evening. It read: “Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

