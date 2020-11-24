The BBC have been forced to apologise after an on-air caller went off on a racist and homophobic rant.

During Saturday’s (November 21) episode of Sunny and Shay’s BBC Radio London an irate caller used various slurs.

However, the caller was not cut off at any point, and was allowed to continue their rant.

What’s more, the shocking content was even uploaded onto BBC Sounds and available to stream and download.

However, the BBC has now said that the incident is being investigated. And the episode has since been deleted from the BBC Sounds website and app.

How did the BBC apologise?

In a statement to Metro.co.uk, the BBC said: “An on-air apology was made and it has been removed from BBC Sounds.

“This was clearly a malicious call and we are looking into how this happened.”

The shock call occurred during a seemingly innocent discussion about monopoly.

Mandeep “Sunny” and Gursharonjit “Shay” Grewal asked callers to give their verdict on the game.

After it had been National Monopoly Day just the day before.

What did the caller say?

But the abusive caller said that in Greece they used the game to pretend to be ‘white nationalists’.

The caller said: “Since I have moved to London from Greece, I have played Monopoly with my friend…

“But in my country we play a game where you are a white nationalist and kill all the n****s and gays.”

They used the the n-word a total of eight times during the call.

Shay responded by saying “right” mid conversation, and went on to ask for clarification.

Shay, who is married to her co-host Mandeep “Sunny”, said: “Maybe I’m losing you in translation. Explain to me when did you first discover Monopoly?”



And she even thanked the caller saying: “Thank you for sharing that with us, I really appreciate that.”

Finally, the host asked the caller what they thought about the Priti Patel bullying allegations.

To which the caller said: “I want to say that I f*****g hate n****s.”

After the call ended, Sunny said: “I’m sorry, just check that Will. I don’t understand where he was going with that conversation but he’s obviously someone who doesn’t understand how you come on to engage here on the radio.”

*ED has contacted the BBC for comment.

