BBC star Carol Kirkwood has issued a ‘huge apology’ to fans on Twitter after being called out for a mistake.

BBC Breakfast favourite Carol was horrified to realise her error earlier this week after it was pointed out.

However, the 60-year-old weather forecaster made it clear she would issue a correction – and her devoted followers proved quite forgiving.

Carol Kirkwood was on the box presenting forecasts on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Carol Kirkwood ‘blunder’

Scottish presenter Carol came a cropper on Tuesday (June 28) when she hurriedly posted a tweet.

She shared an update concerning pollen levels just after half past seven in the morning.

Carol wrote on Twitter: “Pollen levels today across England are mostly very high, high in Northwest England and moderate in Southwest England. For Scotland and Northern Ireland they are moderate @BBCBreakfast xxx.”

But several followers noted how she hadn’t provided information for a large part of the country.

Carol has been a BBC weather presenter since 1997 (Credit: BBC)

How fans reacted

Carol’s omission seemed to bother a bunch fans, particularly those hailing from the area missed out.

One person replied to her: “Carol, what about Wales?”

They continued, making use of crying emojis: “I know everyone thinks we are part of England, but I thought you would have remembered us.”

You missed us out.

Another person echoed that thought: “What about Wales Carol? You missed us out. Most people do but we are used to it now!”

And a third agreed, putting it a bit more bluntly: “What about Wales?”

Noooo I AM SO SORRY. Dictated that tweet just before going on air, so did it quickly. Sending another right now. Huge apologies 😞😞😘x — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) June 28, 2022

Carol’s response

By the middle of the afternoon, Carol had seen the objections in her mentions and expressed her dismay at the error.

“Noooo I AM SO SORRY,” she apologised.

Carol went on to explain: “Dictated that tweet just before going on air, so did it quickly.

“Sending another right now. Huge apologies.”

Thankfully, Carol’s followers weren’t too upset and appreciated the clarification.

“It is alright, I forgive you. Just don’t do it again lol,” teased the original tweeter.

And within moments, Carol stood by her word and pressed ‘tweet’ on another message.

“Pollen levels in Wales today are moderate xxx,” it read.

