BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood returns to work after being knocked off her bike

Fans have sent messages of support to BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood after she revealed she had been knocked off her bike.

On Tuesday (May 19) morning, the daytime TV favourite, 57, told fans she was injured in the incident and had been treated at Wxham Park Hospital, Berkshire.

The Scottish presenter thanked the police and ambulance crew who looked after her in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.

What happened to Carol Kirkwood?

Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured. Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital. And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital ♥️ — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) May 19, 2020

She tweeted: "Been off following an accident. Got knocked off my bike by a car and got injured.

"Biggest thanks ever to the Police (Chris and Faye), the Ambulance Crew (Miranda and Stewart) who tended to me and took me to Hospital.

"And especially Peter Foskett-Tharby at Wexham Park Hospital."

(Credit: BBC)

One of her followers said: "Best wishes for a full recovery. There are fewer cars on the road but they are travelling faster. I've just gone back to cycling but I'm getting more nervous every time I go out."

I was out on my bike and got knocked off.

Another said: "Lovely to see you back Carol, had wondered where you'd been. Sorry you've had such a rough time, hopefully all better now. Biggest of virtual hugs to you xx."

And Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins wrote: "So sorry to hear that Carol, poor you! Get well soon. Sending love xxx."

Best wishes for a full recovery. There are fewer cars on the road but they are travelling faster. I’ve just gone back to cycling but I’m getting more nervous every time I go out — John Whittle🕷🔶 (@whij) May 19, 2020

Lovely to see you back Carol, had wondered where you'd been. Sorry you've had such a rough time, hopefully all better now. Biggest of virtual hugs to you xx — SDyer (@SueySwimSwim) May 19, 2020

So sorry to hear that Carol, poor you! Get well soon. Sending love xxx — Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) May 19, 2020

She also spoke about the incident on this morning's episode of BBC Breakfast.

Heartfelt thanks

"Thank you to everybody for your concern," she said on the programme. "I was out on my bike and got knocked off it by a car that drove into me. It was a pure accident, of course.

"I got injured. But this is a great opportunity to say thank you to the three cyclists who helped me immediately after the incident.

"Also the police, the Thames Valley Police. That was Chris and also Faye, and then the ambulance that also tended to me and took me to hospital, that was Miranda and Stewart.

"At Wexham Park Hospital, this man is a genius, his name is Peter Foskett-Tharby and I can't thank him enough. I'm so grateful to you all."

Carol went on to reveal that she hadn't yet fully recovered, despite returning to work.

She explained: "I still have a nasty injury on my knee, so... but I'm here and it's great to be here. I'm so grateful for that."

- BBC Breakfast airs weekdays on BBC One at 6am

