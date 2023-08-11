BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst posts poignant video of her dementia-stricken dad with her newborn

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has shared a sweet video of her newborn daughter and her father Chris.

In 2022, Nina‘s dad Chris was diagnosed with mixed dementia – Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia.

The presenter, 42, who shares sons two sons, Digby and Michael, with husband Ed, welcomed their newborn daughter Nance in July.

Nina Warhurst’s father Chris was diagnosed with mixed dementia last year (Credit: Instagram)

BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst shares sweet video

Taking to Instagram, Nina shared a beautiful video of her father singing to Nance while cradling her in a chair. The grandfather and granddaughter looked cosy as they matched in pink and enjoyed a cuddle.

Chris rocked a pink shirt with dark, grey trousers, while Nance wore an adorable, pink dress.

Nina has previously opened up about her father’s dementia. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she said: “What’s been an eyeopener for us is that once we’ve shifted to adapt it into our lives, you can have happy times again. So you’re learning to live alongside it and yes, you feel like you’re standing on shifting sand quite a lot, but you can have those lovely times.”

She added: “Those connections remain [but] you are in many ways saying goodbye to someone very incrementally and that’s hard.”

Nina Warhurst welcomed her third child with her husband Ed in July (Credit: BBC)

Nina Warhurst pregnancy and labour

Back in July, Nina opened up about her recent pregnancy and labour journey, while sharing a collection of photos of her newborn.

The snaps included a picture of her and Nina yawning and enjoying many cuddles.

Writing in her caption, the mother of three said: “We’ve lost all sense of time as we’ve been feeding and snoozing and gazing and toe-stroking and head-smelling and marvelling at the absolute wonder of it all.

“It’s been *haaaard* tho! A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it’s being older… but also I’d somehow forgotten.”

She added: “I’d forgotten the anxiety of labour moving from the plan. I’d forgotten the swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes, clots, constipation, codeine withdrawal, exhaustion…. And this time the added funk of a nose bleed (y tho?!).”

