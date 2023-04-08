BBC Breakfast: Naga Munchetty replaced morning after awkward interview

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty was replaced this week following a controversial interview.

The divisive star was missing from the red sofa after a particularly tough to watch interview aired the day before.

Her usual co-host Charlie Stayt, 60, was instead joined by Nina Wadhurst.

Oddly, Naga’s absence wasn’t mentioned by either of the presenters and instead went unaddressed.

However, viewers appeared to be enjoying the change, and many took to Twitter to compliment Nina.

Naga Munchetty was replaced on BBC Breakfast this week (Credit: BBC)

Naga Munchetty replaced on BBC Breakfast

“Always enjoy it when you’re presenting, so cheerful and obviously very intelligent,” commented one pleased BBC viewer. “You also look fantastic this morning.”

“Morning Nina. Looking beautiful as ever xx,” said another.

A third commented on a tweet from Nina, adding: “Lovely to see you this morning.”

Earlier in the week, Naga had a “car crash” interview with a guest on the show.

The BBC presenter clashed heads with shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell. When quizzed about a controversial poster from the Labour party that claims Rishi Sunak lets sex offenders “go free,” Naga pushed Lucy for a response in an awkward exchange.

Nina stood in for Naga this week (Credit: BBC)

When Lucy failed to give a personal opinion, Naga hit back: “Do you believe that Rishi Sunak doesn’t think adults convicted of sexually assaulting children should go to prison?”

Refusing to comment directly, Lucy hit back: “Well, what I stand by is what that graphic is trying to show which is the prime minister of our country is in charge of the criminal justice system of this country and currently that criminal justice system is not working.”

As a result, one viewer ranted: “What a car crash!”

“Not the first time has your style of aggressive journalism and ‘interviewing’ a political guest this morning made me want to turn off,” said another.

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty distracts viewers with appearance after unexplained break from show

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!