Mum’s ‘important’ warning to other parents over bath plug: ‘I can’t believe what a close call this was’

A mum’s “important” warning to other parents over a bath plug has gone viral, as she admitted “it’s not something I would’ve ever thought of”.

The mother was keen to get her story out there to make others aware to add the babyproofing tip to their own homes. You might not have thought of hiding your bath plug from your little ones. But the mum’s scary story shows why it is so important.

The mum shared a ‘close call’ involving her two-year-old (Credit: Pexels)

Mum’s warning to other parents after ‘traumatising’ bath plug incident

The mum, from Australia, shared that her four-year-old, who is usually a heavy sleeper, alerted her at 4am that her two-year-old was in the bath tub and needed urgent help.

The mum explained: “We found our cheeky, adventurous two-year-old in the bath fully clothed with nappy and everything on.” She explained that her two-year-old son had never climbed into the bath on his own before. But he had pulled up a stool to climb in and put the bath plug in. He had turned the tap on and the bath was overflowing and the bathroom was flooding.

The mum admitted she was “deeply traumatised” to find her toddler struggling in the bath. She explained: “The scariest part and something I feel deeply traumatised by is that he had clearly been trying to get out for a while and had given up and was tired. He was kneeling on his knees and falling asleep in the water. I just can’t believe what a close call this was.”

She admitted the situation isn’t something she “would of ever thought of”. She added: “It’s led me to think what other serious dangers are there that his little two-year-old mind thinks of but I definitely haven’t.”

The mum explained she’s now hidden the bath plug (Credit: Pexels)

Mum’s advice after scary incident

The mum admitted she is so incredibly grateful for her four-year-old who alerted them. She explained their room is at the other end of the house and they would’ve never heard. Their two-year-old was checked by a medical professional and was “absolutely fine”. She admitted after “a few more minutes, this could’ve been a very different story”.

I honestly just never thought of locking away the bath plug.

The mum shared she has now put a lock on the bathroom door and the bath plug is also in a locked cupboard. She also purchased an alarm sensor for her two-year-old’s door. She admitted: “I posted what had happened in a mum’s group. So many parents shared that they never would have thought of this either.”

She concluded: “I hope this story can educate other parents because honestly, I consider myself to be REALLY on top of child safety, every effort is taken to ensure the safety of our kids at all times but I honestly just never thought of locking away the bath plug.”

