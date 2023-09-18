Barry Bennell
News

Shamed football coach Barry Bennell – who abused more than 20 boys – dies in prison aged 69

Bennell's crimes took place between the 70s and the 90s

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Shamed football coach Barry Bennell is dead at the age of 69, it has been announced.

It’s understood that Bennell – who had cancer – died in prison on Saturday (September 16).

Who was Barry Bennell?

Football coach Bennell has died aged 69, it’s been announced.

Bennell used to be a football youth coach at Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City, and Stoke City in the 1980s and 90s.

He also had links to teams across Greater Manchester, Staffordshire, Derbyshire, and Cheshire. He used his position to sexually abuse young boys.

Bennell was first jailed back in 1994. This was for sexually abusing a 13-year-old British boy at a football camp in Florida, US.

Barry Bennell
Bennell was a football youth coach (Credit: BBC)

Many crimes of Barry Bennell

Bennell soon returned to the UK. However, in 1997, his record as a predator was exposed in the 1997 Channel 4 Dispatches film Soccer’s Foul Play.

Bennell admitted to 23 offences dating back to the 70s and was jailed for nine years at Chester Crown Court.

Andy Woodward, a former footballer came forward some years later and spoke of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Bennell when he was just 11.

“It’s a dirty secret, deep inside you. It’s like a stutter, but it’s like even if you want to say it, there’s something in your mind that stops you,” he said.

In the storm that followed, more than 800 victims came forward. More than 300 clubs were implicated.

Shamed football coach Bennell dead at 69

After more victims came forward, Bennell was convicted of more than 50 sexual offences against 22 boys in 2018.

Bennell was handed a 34-year jail sentence. The judge branded him “devil incarnate” during the sentencing.

Bennell attempted to appeal his sentencing, however, his appeal was rejected later the same year.

Now, according to The Sun, the shamed coach has died at age 69.

He was battling cancer at the time, something he described as “payback” for his heinous crimes.

He died at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

Read more: SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 recruit reveals he was abused by paedophile Barry Bennell

How Barry Bennell used connections to abuse aspiring footballers on holiday | ITV News

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to then share your thoughts on this story.

Related Topics

Barry Bennell Deaths

Trending Articles

Paris Fury and Tyson Fury both smile
Tyson Fury and wife Paris ‘over the moon’ as they welcome seventh baby and share adorable first pic
Dancing on Ice logo with male silhouette in the forefront (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Real reason for Gogglebox star’s departure revealed as he signs up for Dancing On Ice?
Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman urges fans to ’send flowers’ as she shares health update
Tributes pour in as This Morning doctor dies suddenly: ‘We are heartbroken’
Love to you and the family, Harlem
Chris Eubank suffers devastating family loss two years after death of son
Strictly logo / baby assets
Strictly star expecting FIFTH baby: ‘What a present from God!’