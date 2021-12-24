Barney Walsh on unforgettable moment he met his rather unexpected ‘hero’

Barney Walsh revealed the unforgettable moment he met his hero – and sorry, Bradley, but it’s not you.

Posting on Instagram back in 2017, Barney shared a snap taken when he met super famous singer, Tony Bennett.

A beaming Barney is snapped standing alongside the legendary crooner.

Barney was clearly delighted with the photo, captioning it: “Tonight I had the pleasure of meeting my hero, Mr Tony Bennett! A moment I’ll never forget.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barney Walsh (@barneywalsh)

Read more: ITV releases first trailer for Breaking Dad at Christmas

When is the Breaking Dad Christmas special on?

Barney’s followers were delighted for him too with one person commenting: “Oh wow!!!!!”

Another said: “He has been around for quite a while! I guess he is a Legend! Favourite song San Francisco !!!”

“Wow sooooo cool!” added another.

Earlier this week, Barney’s dad Bradley, revealed how much he enjoys working with his son.

Speaking about The Larkins Christmas Special, he told Jonathan Ross: “Barney plays PC Harness. It’s nice working with him again.”

This guy isn’t Barney’s hero either (Credit: ITV)

Indeed, the pair have quite the bond, and he told Jonathan that they really do get on well.

“We do [get on well]. He’s a great lad Barney.

“I’ve said it on many occasions – he’s the person I always wanted to be.”

Opening up about their special bond, he added: “He’s got wonderful humility, he’s very sensitive. He takes after his mum, thankfully.

Bradley speaks out about bond with Barney

“He’s much more gentle than I am.”

The pair are also back with a brand-new episode of their travel show Breaking Dad which airs tonight (Christmas Eve).

The trailer for the festive edition dropped last week teasing that viewers will see the pair driving their RV across Iceland.

Barney’s been keeping his followers updated about their chilly travels on Instagram too.

Breaking Dad returns for a Christmas special tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bradley Walsh gushes about what a joy son Barney is to work with

He’s posted a few clips teasing some of things he and Bradley get up to in the festive special.

One clip shows them both taking a dip in the famous geothermal Icelandic springs.

The guys bob about in the steamy waters, wearing Santa hats.

“We’re not naked,” Bradley reassures viewers at one point, because their hats and bare chests are the only things visible. He stands up to reveal that he’s wearing some festive shorts too.

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas is on Christmas Eve at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

You can catch The Larkins Christmas special on ITV on Christmas Day at 9pm. It’ll be on the Hub from 7am Christmas morning.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.