Barney Walsh: Eye-popping net worth and how he’s made his millions

Barney Walsh is only 25 and apparently has an eye-watering net worth of £4 million already.

The actor and presenter has been following in the footsteps of his famous dad Bradley Walsh in recent years, and it seems he’s been doing rather well.

While there is no official word on his fortune, reports put his net worth at that tidy sum last year.

Of course that pales in comparison to the massive £20 million his dad is said to be worth.

Bradley and Barney Walsh both have successful screen careers (Credit: Splash)

But Barney Walsh is certainly well on his way to reaching those lofty heights!

So how did he make his money?

Barney Walsh has plenty of screen credits to his name

Well, Barney clearly knew what he wanted to do with his life and he started training as an actor several years ago.

In 2013, when he was still in his teens, he bagged a part in the TV series Law & Order: UK.

It proved to be a good springboard for the rising star and he went on to appear in the show Doctors, before landing parts in feature-length projects Indulgence and King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

But his biggest acting break came in 2021 when he was cast in The Larkins, the latest adaptation of The Darling Buds Of May.

Barney starred as PC Harness, while his 62-year-old dad juggled his job on The Chase with playing Pop Larkin.

Then this year he landed a role in Death In Paradise.

Barney and father Bradley co-star in Breaking Dad

The up-and-coming star has also made a big splash with his dad in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad.

The reality series sees the pair on road trips together, with the first two seasons devoted to US States and the next two seasons seeing them visiting places such as Poland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Off screen, he has also hosted parts of the Miss World competition in the past.

According to Barney’s agency Curtis Brown, he is also a highly skilled pianist and played on Tonight On The Palladium.

Barney is on Celebrity Catchphrase on ITV on Saturday, February at 6pm.

