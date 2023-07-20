Does Barbie live up to the hype? These reviews declare it’s plastic fantastic!

Life in plastic is fantastic, right? Well, that’s what the reviews are saying for the new Barbie movie!

In case you didn’t know, the live-action flick, which has been advertised on every billboard going, is finally released this Friday (July 21).

The mega blockbuster stars Aussie babe Margot Robbie as the titular character, Barbie. She stars in the flick alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s beau Ken.

And if you fancy living your best Barbie and checking out the movie, you won’t be disappointed, apparently!

Margot Robbie plays Barbie (Credit: YouTube)

What are the Barbie movie reviews saying?

After years and years and years and years (you get our drift) of waiting for our fave toy to make her big-screen debut – it is finally happening!

The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig follows Barbie (obvs) who suffers something of an existential crisis where she finds things going wrong in Barbieland. She must travel to the human world in order to discover her true purpose. Her boo Ken also comes along the ride.

It seems the wait for Barbie was worth it though, if the reviews are anything to go by…

Bonkers, bold and a bit of a miracle – Mashable

Kristy Puchko writes for Mashable how: “Barbie is meticulously crafted, politically daring (for a studio movie), and absolutely hilarious. But the film may not have worked were it not for Robbie and Gosling, who completely understand and embrace Gerwig’s mix of classic and contemporary.”

Kristy concluded by noting how Gerwig has “done something ambitious and remarkable”. “Her incredible crew has built a dream world that looks so real and tangible, you can imagine strutting onto its pink plastic floors and opening its various glossy doors.”

The movie has received rave reviews so far (Credit: YouTube)

A dazzling achievement, both technically and in tone – Roger Ebert

Barbie has been endlessly praised for its humor, as Christy Lemire writes for Roger Ebert: “Barbie can be hysterically funny, with giant laugh-out-loud moments generously scattered throughout.”

As the film’s star, Christy claims Margot “finds just the right balance between satire and sincerity”. They explained: “She’s the perfect casting choice; it’s impossible to imagine anyone else in the role.

“The blonde-haired, blue-eyed stunner completely looks the part, of course, but she also radiates the kind of unflagging, exaggerated optimism required for this heightened, candy-coated world.”

Barbie is so unexpected and so unpredictable – Metro

The basic plot follows Barbie leaving her world and heading over to the human world. But, absolutely anything can happen in the movie.

Tori Brazier, via Metro, calls Barbie “a summer movie so unexpected and so unpredictable that it will demand repeat viewings and future essays galore”. However, Tori did note a “couple of niggles in the otherwise-impressive film”.

“Occasionally the balancing act between subplots is a little uneven, and some of the joins between Barbie Land characters and real world characters are a little clunky.”

Barbie may be the most subversive movie of the 21st century – Rolling Stone

David Fear, for Rolling Stone, reckons: “The movie does more than avoid delivering a two-hour commercial for Mattel.” He suggests that the flick could be “the most subversive blockbuster of the 21st century to date”.

“This is a saga of self-realization, filtered through both the spirit of free play and the sense that it’s not all fun and games in the real world — a doll’s story that continually drifts into the territory of ‘A Doll’s House,'” he writes.

“This is a movie that wants to have its Dreamhouse and burn it down to the ground, too.”

