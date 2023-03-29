Barbara Windsor’s widower makes heartbreaking revelation about Paul O’Grady following his death

The husband of the late Barbara Windsor, Scott Mitchell, shared an emotional story about Paul O’Grady following his death on Tuesday.

Paul and Barbara shared a very close friendship.

Paying tribute to Paul on This Morning, Scott revealed how much of a supportive friend Paul had been, even after Barbara had died.

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell shared a touching story about Paul on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Barbara Windsor’s widower makes revelation about Paul O’Grady

Dame Barbara Windsor‘s widower, Scott, made a heartbreaking revelation about Paul following his death on Tuesday.

The nation was left devastated when Paul’s husband Andre Portasio announced that the presenter ‘unexpectedly’ died yesterday evening.

Speaking on This Morning, Scott paid a touching tribute to the For the Love of Dogs star saying that he was an ‘incredible man’.

Paul had a very close relationship with TV icon Dame Barbara, who sadly passed away in 2020 after battling Alzheimer’s.

He truly really was a good friend and afterwards to me. He’s never forgotten my either.

Talking with Holly Willoughby and Joel Dommett, Scott revealed that Paul was a ‘lovely friend’ to his late wife.

He also said that Paul and Barbara would spend a lot of time together and he ‘never forgot’ the EastEnders star even while she was ill.

Husband of late Barbara Windsor Scott Mitchell claimed that Paul O’Grady is an ‘incredible man’ (Credit: ITV)

Scott shared: “I’m just devastated because he was such an incredible man.

“He was a lovely friend, especially, in my experience, to Barbara. Especially when she was ill, Paul never forgot her.”

Scott then went on to explain that the presenter would visit their home and sit with Barbara while she was suffering with Alzheimer’s.

Scott revealed: “He continually came to the house. He’d turn up on the back of a motorbike on his way to work somewhere.

“And he’d sit with her for a couple of hours. And he’d listen to her say the same thing over and over again. He truly really was a good friend and afterwards to me. He’s never forgotten my either.”

