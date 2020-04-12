Easter Bank Holiday weather: Flash floods and storms expected across the UK

Urgent weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for parts of England and Wales for the rest of Easter Sunday.

The weather agency has put yellow weather warnings from 3pm today (Sunday, April 12) until 11pm, meaning that flooding and power cuts could happen in some areas.

Parts of the country expected to be affected include swathes of the Midlands, as well as parts of Wales, with eastern areas and north Wales expected to be hit worst.

What is a 'yellow weather warning?

The Met Office website explains what you can expect when a yellow weather warning is put in place:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

The weather follows the UK seeing its hottest days of the year so far - which isn't unusual for April.

Another very warm afternoon to come, but will it be the warmest day of the year for the 4th consecutive day? Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/Gw1OK9c7m5 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 11, 2020

Hottest days of the year so far

However, as a country, we're famously not used to seeing lovely weather on Bank Holiday weekends. This has made it even harder for people to stay inside during lockdown.

The government has consistently asked people to stay at home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

People have been seen in parks and beaches flouting the rules that have been put in place by authorities. We have being urged not to 'ruin' all the gains we have made from sticking to staying at home.

Parks have been forced to close to stop the public flouting coronavirus rules. (Credit: Splash News)

A decision on whether to ease the lockdown measures will not come until "the end of next week", according to Dominic Raab.

"Let's not undo the gains we've made, let's not waste the sacrifices so many people have made," the Foreign Secretary said.

"We mustn't give the coronavirus a second chance to kill more people and to hurt our country," he added.

