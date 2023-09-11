Brits call for ban on ‘dangerous’ American bully XL dogs after horrific attack on 11-year-old girl

Brits have called for a ban on “dangerous” American bully XL dogs recently.

Calls for a ban have come after a horrific attack that saw an 11-year-old girl mauled in Birmingham over the weekend.

The American XL Bully has been branded “dangerous” (Credit: ITV)

American bully XL pitbull attack in Birmingham

On Saturday afternoon (September 9), a horrific dog attack in Birmingham saw an 11-year-old girl get mauled by an American XL bully.

The American XL bully is a breed of dog that is close to the pitbull terrier. It has been crossbred with other breeds, such as English bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogge, and American bulldogs.

This version of the breed tends to be around 33-50cm in height and weigh between 20-60kg. According to Bully Watch, these dogs are responsible for 45% of all dog attacks in the UK this year.

The incident in Birmingham saw a dog of this controversial breed that was off its lead maul an 11-year-old, biting her arm.

In a video that has circulated online, a man was able to pull the dog off the girl, before she ran into a nearby shop for safety.

Suella Braverman has called for the dogs to be banned (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Home Secretary calls for American bully XL ban

However, the chaos didn’t end there. The dog then escaped before chasing another man. The pitbull chased the man into the forecourt of a petrol station before jumping and latching onto his arm.

The dog was then hit by another man before the victim was able to run. However, the video ends as the man slips and falls, with the bulldog attacking again.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called for the dogs to be banned in the wake of the attack. “This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children,” she tweeted over the weekend. “We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

Sir Keir Starmer has said that there is a “strong case” for banning the particular breed of dog too. And it seems as though many agree with the politicians.

There have been calls from the public for the dog to be banned (Credit: ITV)

Brits call for ban

Brits have taken to Twitter over the last couple of days, calling for the dogs to be banned.

“The American XL Bully dog should not be owned by any serious pet owner. We need to ban them as soon as possible. Its muscle mass is too extreme for a domesticated animal. If a chihuahua attacked you, you’ll live and are unlikely to be harmed, the same can’t be said for an XL,” one user wrote.

“Ban them, immediately!” another urged. “There is no justifiable reason a member of the public should own an American XL Bully,” a third wrote.

“I’m concerned about pit bulls near young children. While some individual dogs may be sweet, the breed has an alarming history of unpredictable attacks, especially on kids. we should consider restrictions on breeding and owning pit bulls. There are so many dogs that don’t pose risk,” another said.

“For once, I find myself agreeing with Braverman. There is no reason or excuse for owning one of these dogs,” a fifth wrote.

