Cherish Finden returns to host Bake Off: The Professionals tonight (July 20).

She’ll be teaming up with fellow judge Benoit Blin and the show’s two presenters – comedian Tom Allen and 2017 Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles.

But who is Cherish Finden and have we seen her on our TV screens before?

Who is Bake Off: The Professionals star Cherish Finden?

Cherish has a long and successful career as a chef before joining Bake Off.

The chef moved to London in 2001 to from Singapore, where she grew up, after receiving further culinary training in Paris.

Today, she is a multi-award winning Executive Pastry Chef and started her food career as a teenager.

“From a young age, I was drawn to cooking for my family. I started cooking in a main kitchen and remember watching the pastry preparation taking place next door and thinking:, this is where I want to be.

“I have never looked back,” she explained in one interview.

After working in a restaurant at 14, she soon asked if she could work in the kitchen. Cherish began attending cookery school by 16.

She was soon honing her skills working for some of the best hotels in Singapore, including the luxurious six star hotels The Sheraton and Raffles Hotel.

She has worked at The Langham, London and in June 2020, joined their new London hotel as Executive Pastry Chef.

Bake Off: The Professionals

Cherish joined Bake Off as a judge in 2016, first appearing on the spin-off show Bake Off: Crème de la Crème.

Speaking about joining the show, she explained: “If I can inspire one person to pursue a career in pastry as a result of the show, then it will have all been worth it.

“I am quite a shy person by nature so I am a little bit nervous for additional attention I may receive but overall, I’m excited to be able to profile my industry as it is such a passion for me.”

Cherish joined Bake Off in 2016 (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Cherish Finden married? Does she have children?

Cherish keeps her personal life fairly private, although she has previously spoken about her husband.

According to one interview with the chef, her husband works is a financial director and the couple have a daughter together, who was born in 2002.

The couple live in Kent, with Cherish commuting into London for her culinary work.

Bake Off: The Professionals is on Channel 4, Tuesdays at 8pm.

