Baffling backlash to Kate Garraway’s MBE news amidst a huge wave of congratulations

Kate Garraway has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours, which is extremely well-deserved in the view of most right-thinking people.

But a small minority have been less than kind about the news.

The GMB presenter has been given an MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Kate, whose husband Derek Draper needs constant care after contracting coronavirus, has worked tirelessly over the past few years despite her hubby’s plight.

Although she has yet to acknowledge the MBE, she did ring in the New Year with a fireworks display by her neighbours.

Congratulations to Kate

Many fans commented their congratulations on her post to Instagram.

One wrote: “Congratulations Kate on the honour.”

Another added: “Wishing you and your family a very happy, healthy and safe New Year. Many congratulations on your MBE. Very deserved.”

“HNY you incredible lady, and congratulations on the MBE. Could not go to a more deserving person,” said one more.

A fourth certainly agreed: “Congratulations on your MBE and all you have achieved personally and your family through another tough year. Well done, [you’re] such an inspiration.”

Kate has received an honour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Kate Garraway is just like everybody else’

However over on Twitter there were others who felt it was not deserved – seemingly missing the merit of her award. Or rather that everyone coping with caring for relatives should be awarded the same honour.

One wrote: “There are thousands of people like me who had a loved one in hospital for a very long time fighting for life. We are now the full time unpaid carers. We get no help or support, it’s us who all deserve a gong, we keep silent and don’t get book deals or TV shows to help us live!”

Another agreed: “Garraway is another one getting an award for being high profile. It really is becoming us against them.”

“MBE for looking after her husband like many others did – a typical celebrity award for doing nothing extraordinary,” said one more.

A fourth added: “Do we all get an MBE or is just Kate Garraway? Yes I’m sorry about Derek and the situation he’s in but he’s alive and fighting but I’ve lost my dad and many people have done.”

Kate has worked to help others since Derek came home (Credit: ITV)

Why did Kate Garraway get an MBE?

Kate has spent the last eighteen months documenting her husband’s battle with coronavirus.

It has left him needing round-the-clock care. Kate has been under immense pressure as she provides this for him, while also holding down her job.

As well as presenting on GMB, Kate also hosts a radio show on Smooth FM. She has recently taken over from Piers Morgan on his Life Stories show.

She has written a book about her experiences with Derek’s battle and filmed a documentary about it. A follow-up to that is in the works.

Kate is credited with bringing awareness to long-COVID and the struggle carers face.

She has also been the first person to point out that she and her family are just one of many families who have been through the worst of times due to her pandemic.

The mum of two has repeatedly given all these people a voice, through Finding Derek, and through her speech when she received an NTA for it. So perhaps the critics should take a day off.

June Brown has received an OBE (Credit: BBC)

Who else made the New Year list?

Soap legends June Brown (EastEnders’ Dot Cotton) and Bill Roache (Corrie’s Ken Barlow) both received OBEs.

Meanwhile, Spice Girl Mel B, has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

Elsewhere, Diversity star Ashley Banjo, 33, has been awarded an MBE for services to dance.

Bill’s Corrie co-star Cherylee Houston (Izzy Armstrong) has also been made an MBE for services to drama and people with disabilities.

In the sporting world, Tom Daley, has been made an OBE. Meanwhile, his diving partner, Matty Lee, has been made an MBE.

Emma Raducanu has also been made an MBE.

Showbiz legend Joanna Lumley was made a dame, in addition to Vanessa Redgrave.

Bond star Daniel Craig is made a companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – an honour normally reserved for spies and senior diplomats.

Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has received a knighthood in honour of his tireless work during the pandemic.

