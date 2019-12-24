Baby Archie takes centre stage on Harry and Meghan's Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent out an e-card for Christmas this year and their son Archie steals the show!

The couple are seen on the floor in front of a twinkling Christmas tree decorated with baubles.

Archie is centre of attention on the card (Credit: Splash)

They are in fits of laughter behind their cute son, as he stares cheekily into the camera.

The environmentally friendly card reads: "Merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours."

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Earlier this month, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had taken Archie to Canada to spend the Christmas break.

This will be Archie's first Christmas (Credit: Splash)

Meghan lived there - in Toronto - for seven years while filming TV drama Suits and has spoken of her love for it.

The couple are understood to have flown out with their seven-month-old in November and plan to spend their six-week festive break caching up with pals in the country.

As reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, the Duchess' mum Doria Ragland will fly to Canada from Los Angeles, where she lives, to spend time with Harry, 35, Meghan, 38, and Archie.

The couple will be joined by Meghan's mum Doria (Credit: Splash)

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.

"The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

