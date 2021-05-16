Ayda Field stuns Instagram fans with video of ‘grown-up’ daughter

Ayda Field fans on Instagram can’t get over how grown-up her daughter Coco is.

The US model and actress, 41, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of Coco, two, playing with her brother Charlie, six.

They are two of four children that Ayda shares with her husband, Robbie Williams, 47.

Numerous fans have commented on how cute the clip is, with some left stunned by how much Coco has aged already.

What happens in the video Ayda Field shared on Instagram?

The video, which lasts just a few seconds, shows Charlie giving his sister a lift on his little red bike.

Hilariously, Ayda has superimposed some bluesy music over the top to give the impression that her two children are a pair of bikers.

She captioned the clip: “@robbiewilliams Charlie took Coco for a spin on his hot ride.”

Ayda has 613,000 followers, and at the time of writing 119,000 have already liked the post.

The comments have been coming in thick and fast, too, with many fans gobsmacked by how tall Coco is now.

One wrote: “Adorable & how grown-up is Coco?! Doesn’t seem 5 minutes ago she was a little one.”

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field tied the knot in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are the names of Ayda Field and Robbie Williams’ kids?

Another agreed: “Wow, they grow so fast…! But it’s so good to see they can play together… Happy Friday to all of you.”

And a third added: “Omg! Your babies are so big now! Have a lovely weekend guys!”

Ayda and Robbie – who tied the knot in 2010 – have four children in total.

As well as Coco (real name Colette) and Charlie, they have Teddy, eight, and Beau, one.

The couple surprised fans in February 2020 by announcing the arrival of Beau, who was born through a surrogate mother.

Ayda paid a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And on the little lad’s birthday earlier this year, Ayda described him as her and Robbie’s “miracle”.

She wrote on social media: “Beau, we dreamed about you for years before we finally met you, exactly one year ago today.

“From the seed of our hopes, to the smiling, gorgeous boy we are blessed enough to love today, you have been our miracle, the total completion of our family, and the best thing to come out of 2020.

“Thank you for answering our call to The Universe. We love you with all our hearts combined. HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY BEAU. Mummy, Daddy, Teddy, Charlie and Coco.”

