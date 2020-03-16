Ayda Field ‘social distancing’ from Robbie Williams amid coronavirus crisis

Ayda Field has joked she's "social distancing" from her husband Robbie Williams amid the coronavirus crisis.

The outbreak of the virus has killed more than 6,500 people globally including 35 in the UK, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases in Britain.

Ayda shared a video to her Instagram on Monday (March 16) showing herself on a balcony as Robbie stood on the ground looking up at her.

In the clip, Ayda says: "Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?" which is a phrase from Shakespeare's play Romeo and Juliet.

Robbie replies: "Down here. Juliet, I'm right here," as Ayda laughs.

The good news is I don't feel too bad.

Ayda says: "I don't remember Romeo talking like that. This is the closest we've been. We're just social distancing.

"A lot of people have been asking what social distancing is and it's staying away from bars, restaurants, clubs and your husband when he's been to Australia and on a plane and in an airport."

Robbie adds: "The good news is I don't feel too bad. Just come down."

Ayda says: "We're going to go in the garden? How are you going to get through, you can't go through the house," to which Robbie says: "I'll just walk around the side."

The coronavirus outbreak has been the talk of the world in the past couple of days as confirmed cases continue to increase.

As of Monday morning (March 16), 35 people have died from the virus in Britain with more than 1,370 confirmed cases, Sky News reported.

Downing Street confirmed that from today, either Prime Minister Boris Johnson or a senior minister will brief the media to make sure the public is able to help slow the spread of the deadly flu-like bug.

The PM has received much criticism for not acting quickly enough to contain the virus after a series of countries, including Spain, Italy and Ireland, have been put on lockdown.

At the weekend, it was reported that people over 70 may be told to self-isolate for four months in a bid to combat the virus.

People have also been advised to begin social distancing and self-isolating if they have symptoms of the virus.

