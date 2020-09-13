Ayda Field son
Ayda Field shares cute photo as she enjoys ‘date’ with son Charlie

They dressed up for the occasion

By Rebecca Carter

Ayda Field has delighted fans as she shared a photo on a “date night” with her son Charlie.

The Loose Women star sported a light blue shirt dress and a summer hat as she walked hand-in-hand with Charlie, five.

Meanwhile, Charlie looked adorable in a white shirt and blue shorts.

What did Ayda Field say?

The mum-of-four wrote: “Charlie asked me out on a date… #firstdate #mammasboy #dontbejealousrobbiewilliams.”

Fans gushed over the adorable picture.

One person said: “Best date ever… mother and son.. enjoy.”

Another wrote: “Boys always hold mama’s heart.”

Ayda Field has her son Charlie with her husband Robbie Williams (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “One of those very special Mum moments in life that you cherish and don’t forget.”

Ayda has her son with her husband Robbie Williams.

The couple are also parents to daughters Theodora, seven, and Colette, two, and son Beau, who was born in February.

Earlier this year, Robbie and Ayda surprised fans when they announced Beau’s birth.

Ayda Field
Ayda and Robbie have four children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He was carried by the same surrogate mother who carried Colette (also known as Coco).

Ayda shared at the time: “Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

The family are currently living in Los Angeles, California.

Robbie Williams admits “bad things” about LA

However, singer Robbie admitted he would consider leaving it all behind.

The family are currently living in Los Angeles, California (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told The Sun: “There are some bad things about LA too. I didn’t even know the word ‘entitlement’ until I got here.

“There are these kids with a sense of entitlement because of the place they were born and the parents they have and having the money that they have.”

