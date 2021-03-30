Ayda Field horrifies fans with video of husband Robbie Williams pulling out her toenail

Ayda Field has shared a wince-inducing video showing husband Robbie Williams pulling out one of her toenails.

The Instagram post horrified fans, with many sharing the former X Factor judge’s pain.

Ayda asked Robbie for help (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ayda Field ask Robbie Williams to do?

The video showed the 41-year-old’s finely-pedicured tootsies hovering over a silver-black rug.

Look closer and fans could see a toenail on Ayda’s little toe on her left foot hanging precariously.

Read more: Robbie Williams leaves little to the imagination in racy poolside snap

As she wiggled her feet around nervously, husband Robbie carefully approached with a pair of tweezers.

And it wasn’t long until the former Take That singer swooped in and, in a flash, yanked the offending nail clean off.

*WARNING – GRUESOME TOENAIL-PULLING SCENES AHEAD**

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams)

How did fans react?

Ayda explained that she stubbed her toe a couple of months ago, and she wanted to save it.

She captioned the video: “@robbiewilliams no pain, no gain…no toenail.

“#itiswhatitis #nailsofinstagram #1ozlighter AWxx.”

After she let out a yelp after the yanking, her followers shared her pain.

OMG!! Looks like it hurt!!

One fan wrote: “OMG!! Looks like it hurt!!

Another winced: “Ooouch that looks so painful!”

A third saw a silver lining in the incident: “Omg ouch. Loving the colour tho.”

The couple regularly grosses out fans (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What else do they get up to?

It’s not the first time the couple have grossed out fans with their no-holds-barred approach to Instagram.

They regularly share very intimate facts and habits about themselves.

For instance, last year Robbie revealed that the couple like to pee in other people’s swimming pools.

“I peed in the pool yesterday. I go to other people’s houses to pee in their pools,” he said in June 2020.

Read more: Robbie Williams’ and Ayda Field’s gross urine habit disgusts fans

Ayda also said that her other half regularly asks her to shave his bum!

“This is what he makes me do. We have to do a wet shave in the bath. I did a wax too,” she told the Postcard From The Edge podcast.

“He makes me go in deep. It’s pretty tragic. I choose to do so out of wife duties, but it’s pretty graphic.