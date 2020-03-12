Ayda Field posts adorable snap of daughter bonding with newborn son Beau

TV star Ayda Field has shared an adorable photo of her daughter Coco bonding with her newborn son Beau.

The former X Factor judge, 40, took to her social media account earlier this week to reveal the sweet snap.

In the photo, Coco, one, is lovingly holding Beau’s feet in her hand while singer Justin Bieber’s song Baby, plays in the background.

Captioning the sweet post, Ayda, who is married to Robbie Williams, 46, said: "@robbiewilliams Coco and ‘her’ Beau #ababylovestory #babybabybaby #beliebers."

Hope you are all enjoying Baby Beau. Love to you all.

And it took no time at all for Ayda’s fans to respond to the post. One fan wrote: "Awe, what a beautiful picture. Hope you are all enjoying baby Beau. Love to you all."

While another wrote: "Aaawww I totally love and adore how you get these wonderful moments out to us, whilst still protecting your kids. Thanks for sharing!"

Usually, Ayda and Robbie, who have four children together - Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one and Beau - prefer to protect their growing brood from the spotlight by choosing not to reveal their faces on social media.

Beau’s birth was revealed on Valentine’s Day this year.

The showbiz couple started dating in 2006 and married at the former Take That star’s Beverly Hills home in August 2010.

Last month, Ayda announced Beau's arrival in a sweet Instagram post.

The star posted a snap of the couple's four children's feet alongside a touching caption.

She wrote: "'Spot the difference...' On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams. As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family."

The couple kept their surrogate's pregnancy with both Coco and Beau under wraps.

They are also parents to their daughter Theodora, six, and son Charlton, five.

