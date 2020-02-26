Ayda Field shocks fans as she shares NAKED photo of husband Robbie Williams

Ayda Field has stunned her fans by sharing a photo of her husband Robbie Williams completely naked.

The former Loose Women star posted the racy snap to Instagram on Wednesday and it showed singer Robbie, 46, watching the TV with his perk bottom on display.

In the photo, Robbie is seen facing away from the camera with his hands on his hips.

Ayda, 40, wrote: "@robbiewilliams you make a better door than a window... Nice door though."

Fans were left hot under the collar over the picture with one person writing: "Well I really appreciate this! Thanks @aydafieldwilliams."

You make a better door than a window... Nice door though.

Another said: "Meowwwww, you're a lucky lady!"

A third added: "Phew! Made me have a hot flush!!!!!" while another joked: "Nice door but there’s a bit of a crack in it."

The couple recently shared a glimpse of their newborn son, Beau, after announcing his birth earlier this month.

Ayda announced their new arrival on Valentine's Day after welcoming Beau via the same surrogate who gave birth to their daughter Coco, who was born in September 2018.

The star posted a snap of the couple's four children's feet alongside a touching caption.

She wrote: "'Spot the difference...' On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams.

"As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

"We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family."

Earlier this week, Ayda shared a clip of doting dad Robbie rocking their little boy Beau.

In the footage, Ayda says: "How's it feel Dada?"

Ayda captioned the post: "@robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau."

The couple kept their surrogate's pregnancy with both Coco and Beau under wraps.

They are also parents to their daughter Theodora, six, and son Charlton, five.

