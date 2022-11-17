The Autumn Statement made news headlines this morning (November 17), with money man Martin Lewis among those offering his take on Jeremy Hunt’s budget.

Taking to Twitter to live tweet as it was read out, Martin relayed the news in uncomplicated terms to his followers.

And one particular point that he explained appeared to concern his fans the most – what help is available for those working full-time and struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis?

Martin Lewis took to Twitter to live tweet his reaction to the Autumn Statement news (Credit: YouTube)

Autumn Statement news: Martin Lewis reacts

Martin Lewis took to Twitter as the statement was read out to explain some of the points.

Speaking about the energy price cap, he explained: “Price guarantee to stay until 31 March 2024, yet from April 2023 the rate will be increased 20% (taking typical bill to £3,000).

“Although if rates drop so price caps lower, that’ll drop.”

Martin then explained roughly what saving that’ll equate to for Brits.

Based on the current rough prediction, he said the state subsidy should amount to around £730 per year, based on the average household.

However, he was quick to add the price cap changes again in July 2023.

Cost-of-living payments – Martin explains

Next up, the cost-of-living payments.

Martin explained they “will be back next year”.

He then outlined who will be eligible for what.

People on benefits will be handed £900 – up from £650 this year.

State pensioners will get £300 – the same as this year.

Meanwhile, £150 will be handed to those on disability allowance – the same as this year.

News of the Autumn Statement was delivered by Jeremy Hunt today (Credit: ITV)

Brits furious as workers snubbed

However, full-time workers appear to have been left out of the payments, with many asking Martin if there would be any help available to them.

One tweeted: “And people not on benefits? We’re both working and only just okay at the moment, will we get any help?”

“Same. I live by myself, trying to cope on one wage. It’s an absolute disgrace. Yet people on benefits are getting £900 extra help!” said another.

So the lazy get £900 and pensioners who worked all their lives (and need it most) only get £300.

“The working masses yet again keeping the wheel on for the rest. Some people will be better off giving up work and claiming benefits. The system is truly broken,” another declared.

“Same here, both of us work and barely getting by. Once again we are left to rot,” they said.

“Any chance of folk who graft full time getting anything?” another asked.

“So the lazy get £900 and pensioners who worked all their lives (and need it most) only get £300,” another complained.

“So several people i know on full-time benefits who can’t be bothered to get a job will get £900. Those I know who work 2/3 jobs and can’t get benefits get nothing. What a joke,” said another.

Martin responds

While he didn’t have an answer for the full-time workers, Martin did address one main question from his followers.

“Many people asking me ‘what about’ on things that were not mentioned in the #AutumnStatement.

“Honest answer is I don’t know yet.

“There’s a huge publication to go through of fine print and it normally takes a couple of days for everything to come out,” he said.

Read more: Is Martin Lewis your Best TV Expert? Vote now in our Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.