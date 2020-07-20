Atnon Du Beke shares rare photo of his twins as he celebrates his 54th birthday

Dancing pro Anton Du Beke has shared an absolutely adorable photo with his twins.

The Strictly Come Dancing star is celebrating his 54th birthday today (July 20).

Taking to social media, he shared a snap of himself being hugged by his little ones, George and Henrietta, three.

Sharing to his 217,000 Instagram followers, he wrote: "Happy Birthday, Daddy!"

Anton Du Beke on 2019's Strictly Come Dancing with celebrity partner Emma Barton (Credit: BBC)

His celeb pals rushed to congratulate him on his big day.

Former Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez wished him a happy birthday and GMB's Richard Arnold posted a series of heart emojis.

"King of ballroom"

Meanwhile fans also gushed over the touching photo.

One user praised: "Happy Happy Birthday to the king of ballroom!"

Another posted: "Happy birthday Anton, have a great day with your children."



And a third commented: "How lovely. Happy Birthday, Anton!! Those are two gifts that just keep giving."

Anton and his wife Hannah Summers, 44, welcomed their twins in 2017.

Anton praised his wife's "gruelling" IVF process on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

The couple used IVF and Anton has spoken freely about the "gruelling process" in the past.

He explained on Loose Women that they went down the IVF route as Hannah suffers from endometriosis.

He said: "For a woman, it affects the quality of your life to a degree because it sort of comes in three parts."

Anton added: "First there’s the excruciating pain, second there’s the swelling. It sometimes makes you look like you’re pregnant, which is quite a perverse thing because people come up to you and say ‘congratulations’ and you’re like: ‘Actually, no.'"

"We were absolutely determined"

He continued: "As a man, there’s nothing you can do. All I can do is support, empathise and do whatever I can do."

The dancer continued: "We went to the clinic and discussed it. And we made the decision, this is what we’re going to do, and we were absolutely determined. You go along and, of course, the process is remarkable."

He added: "I take my hat off to Hannah and women in general doing this. It’s an incredible thing. The pay-off is so great, of course.

"The injections … gruelling, intense, painful… the bruising. But of course you forego all that because the potential prize at the end of having babies and we were fortunate to have the twins."

