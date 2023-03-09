Legendary astrologer Mystic Meg has died at the age of 80 as tributes have poured in.

The National Lottery astrologer sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (March 9).

Mystic Meg, whose real name is Margaret Lake, was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, last month with the flu, according to reports.

Astrologer Mystic Meg has died aged 80 (Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/Shutterstock)

Her agent of 34 years Dave Shapland told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?'”

He added: “It shows what an impact she made.”

Tributes have began pouring in on social media for the star.

One person said: “Rest in peace Mystic Meg, she was a legend.”

In addition, another wrote: “Oh no, not Mystic Meg! What an icon.”

Someone else added: “Another part of my childhood gone. RIP mystic Meg.”

Meanwhile, a fouth wrote: “Omg my moms fave astrologist Mystic Meg has just died on my birthday.”

Tributes have poured in (Credit: Photo by Nigel Howard/ANL/Shutterstock)

Who was Mystic Meg?

Mystic Meg was born as Margaret Anne Lake on July 27, 1942.

She became a famous astrologer and hosted Mystic Meg’s Wheel of Destiny for Sun Bingo.

Meanwhile, from 1994 to 2000, she appeared weekly on The National Lottery Live in ‘Mystic Meg Predicts’.

The segment would see her attempt to predict facts about the future winner.

