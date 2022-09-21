Aston Merrygold has announced that he’s got married to his long-term partner, Sarah Richards, in a wedding.

The Strictly Come Dancing and JLS star made the exciting announcement on Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, September 21).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Louise Richards (@sarahlourichards)

Aston Merrygold wedding

Earlier today, Aston made an exciting announcement on his Instagram.

Strictly fans with long memories will remember that Aston competed on the show back in 2017.

Aston was paired with It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and made it to week seven before being eliminated.

He and Janette lost in the dance-off when pitted against Mollie King and AJ Pritchard.

Five years on, and the 34-year-old had a very happy announcement to make today.

Aston revealed that he and his long-term partner, Sarah, got married recently.

Sarah and Aston posted a black and white picture of their hands for their combined 636k followers to see.

“Husband and Wife,” read the caption of the post. The happy couple used the hashtag “MrandMrsMerrygold” in the caption too.

Plenty of Aston’s followers took to the comment section (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to the happy news

Plenty of Aston’s followers took to the comment section of the post to pass on their congratulations.

“It’s about damn time,” Pussycat Dolls and Dancing On Ice star Kimberly Wyatt wrote. “All the love.”

“Wow!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Aston’s former dance partner Janette commented.

“Congratulations beautiful!” Little Mix star Perrie Edwards said.

“Eeeekkk massive massive congrats,” one follower wrote.

“Amazing news @sarahlourichards @astonmerrygold congratulations to you both. Love from us all,” another then said.

“Aaaah perfect [love heart emoji] congratulations,” a third then gushed.

“My heart can’t even take it [love heart emoji] couple goals,” another said.

The star has tied the knot! (Credit: ITV)

Aston previously opened up about getting married, telling OK!: “As I said to Sarah, the last few years have been crazy for everyone and stuff’s been postponed, but once we actually get married, it will be like, ‘We should have done this sooner.’

“Finding a venue has held us up. We’ve been looking for the perfect place abroad.

“We searched and searched, and at one point almost gave up before saying we’re just going to do it here. Then we randomly found a place and fell in love with it.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 news

In other Strictly-related news, the show is heading back to screens very, very soon!

The pre-recorded launch show was initially meant to air on Saturday, September 17. However, the Queen‘s death curtailed these plans, meaning a new date had to be found.

The new date in question will be Friday, September 23. The pre-recorded launch show – in which the celebrities are paired up with their partners – will air at 7pm on BBC One.

The following day (Saturday, September 24) will be the first of the live shows.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Will Mellor on devastating death of his dad and how it changed him forever

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Friday, September 23 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and have your say.