Aston Merrygold and fiancée Sarah welcome second child

Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Richards have welcomed a baby boy, the pair revealed today.

Announcing the news on an Instagram post, former JLS member Aston wrote: "Welcome to the world baby boy Macaulay Shay Merrygold 12:52 5/6/2020."

The picture showed Aston and Sarah's fingers being gripped by their newborn's.

Macaulay already has a big brother, two-year-old Grayson.

As reported by OK!, the family will be having an exclusive photo shoot, so we will soon get to see baby Macaulay properly.

Aston, 32, posted the baby's due date on Instagram recently, alongside a photo of him and Sarah, 34, with the positive pregnancy test from when they found out they were expecting back in October.

They didn't know they were expecting another little boy!

When did we find out?

The couple publicly announced their exciting news in December.

Speaking to OK!, Aston explained: "Every December, we try and do a JLS family Christmas thing with all the kids, but it was a bit earlier this year at Rochelle and Marvin's.

The family has welcomed their newest member. (Credit: Splash News)

"Everyone has been asking about the wedding, so we said, oh guys, funnily enough, we've got a save the date."

Sarah added: "We had mocked up these save the sates and when they turned them over there was the scan picture!

"The girls screamed! Rochelle [Humes] and Chloe [Gill] couldn't believe it."

The pair first met back in 2011 when they both attended Capital Radio's Summer time ball.

A year later she became a back-up dancer for JLS and they officially confirmed their relationship that year.

Welcome to the world, Macaulay!