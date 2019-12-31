Ashley Roberts shows off stunning bikini body during exotic holiday with Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice have avoided the dreary British New Year's Eve weather by enjoying a sun-soaked luxury holiday in Thailand.

Ashley, 38, and Giovanni, 29, showed off their toned physiques as they frolicked in their resort's swimming pools.

Heart Radio presenter and 2018 Strictly competitor Ashley shared photos of her atop an inflatable unicorn to her Instagram account.

Sharing to some 500,000 followers, she looked sensational as she posed in a pink string bikini.

She captioned the photo: "Tried to put this baby in reverse #saddleuppartner".

Her radio co-host Amanda Holden commented: "So cute sister" with a fire emoji.

And her fans flocked to comment on the gorgeous set of photos.

You are so stunning and such an inspiration

One praised: "Biggest stunner!! Hope that you are having the most amazing time out there".

A second commented: "You look absolutely gorgeous Ash".

And a third wrote: "You are so stunning and such an inspiration."

She also shared a series of photos of her and Giovanni exploring the country.

A few showed them relaxing beachside, and in another they soaked their feet into a pool of little fish for a 'fish manicure'.

Ashley and Giovanni met during 2018's Strictly Come Dancing. Despite not being partnered they fell for one another, and confirmed their relationship earlier this year.

2020 is set to be a huge year for both Ashley and Giovanni. Ashley will reunite with the Pussycat Dolls for their world tour.

The famous girl group reunited for The X Factor final this year, and their tour is set to kick off in April.

Meanwhile Giovanni will perform in his nationwide solo tour, Giovanni Pernice - This Is Me - which starts in March.

