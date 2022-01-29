Ashley Roberts has said the Pussycat Dolls’ schedule was so gruelling she ended up being rushed to hospital with a suspected brain aneurysm.

The star, 40, made her name with the Don’t Cha singers, but revealed it took its toll.

Speaking on the Private Parts podcast she said in the end her body was “shutting down”.

Ashley Roberts has opened up about her health battles

What did Ashley Roberts say about her hospital scare?

Ashley said: “The thing was, being in a girl band, we make people a lot of money so the schedule was outrageous. I’m not going to lie, by the end I was breaking down. I was in the hospital.

“They thought I was having a brain aneurysm. I think it was just going, going, going and my body was just shutting down really.”

She went on: “I remember being in hospital, I was actually here in London, and I was like: ‘I’ve got to go to to Germany, I need to get on a plane now!’

“As I was walking to get the MRI because they thought I was having a brain aneurysm, my knee locked up and I got this viral arthritis so I couldn’t bend my knee. The doctor was like: ‘I think you need to just rest for a day.'”

“It’s wild,” she added.

Ashley with her Pussycat Dolls pals

Ashley went on to reality TV after Pussycat Dolls

Ashley went on to release solo music after her time with the Dolls and has also appeared on TV shows such as Dancing On Ice and I’m A Celebrity.

She also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, where she was paired with Pasha Kovalev.

The star made it all the way to the final of the BBC ballroom contest but was beaten by Stacey Dooley.

Ashley now works on Heart Radio, where she is good pals with Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden.

Who else was in the Pussycat Dolls?

As well as Ashley, Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta were in the Dolls.

They rocketed to fame in 2005 when they had a massive hit with Don’t Cha.

Other hit tracks over the years include Buttons, I Don’t Need A Man, When I Grow Up and Beep.

The group split in 2010 but they made a comeback in 2019.

